Increase in the price of energy: how to save money on your electricity bill?

Energy bills are skyrocketing. Increases that directly impact the purchasing power of the French. However, some tips can be adopted to reduce your electricity bill.

This Wednesday, October 6, the price of natural gas soared, reaching a new record on the European markets. At the same time, the regulated gas tariff increased by 12.6% on average on Friday, October 1, after several increases during the summer. Faced with these lasting impacts, the energy bills of the French are skyrocketing. La Dépêche du Midi reveals some tips that will allow you to save on your electricity consumption.

Recommend LED bulbs and install a contactor

In order to save energy, it is advisable to prefer LED bulbs to conventional ones. “The whole house has to go there,” assures Toulouse electrician Philippe Girardeau. These bulbs are renowned for their low consumption, and today adapt to all types of lighting.

“It is imperative to install a contactor to save money” recommends the electrician. Indeed, this device, which you can install directly on your electrical panel, allows you to power devices at certain times only. By using a day / night contactor, you will power your energy-hungry devices when you pay less for electricity, saving money.

Remove your classic convectors

“If you have electric heating, you must remove your conventional convectors (this is the first completely autonomous electric heating system, editor’s note), and that you put modern shelving panels, equipped with presence detectors” advises Philippe Girardeau.

Indeed, these detectors will take your absence into account, and will go into economy mode when the whole household has been absent. Thus, the heating will drop by 1 ° C every 30 minutes, then return to standard temperature when you return home. “These detectors are the standard for the installation of new devices” reports the electrician.





Install a CMV for the heating

CMV (Controlled Mechanical Ventilation) is used to control the air entering and leaving the house. “It sucks in the stale air, the humid air, from a home and brings in dry and healthy air”, explains Philippe Girardeau. As ventilation is responsible for 20% of heat losses, the installation of a double flow ventilation system would limit these losses by up to 90%. Indeed, a single flow CMV will ensure healthy air in the house, but will thus bring in clean, but cold air from outside. A double flow could recover the heat from the ambient air to heat the outside air, which will then be injected into the house.

Turn off all your devices?

For Philippe Girardeau, this is a bad idea. “If you have a conventional heater, you must leave it on even when you are not there, except for long absences, because when you return home in the evening, you will turn it on and put it on full blast, since the house will be cold, and will lose all your savings for the day, ”he explains.

Switching off the television is however possible. Regarding the internet box, it is sometimes advisable to turn it off, even if for Philippe Girardeau, it is constantly working. It is also advisable to pay special attention to devices on standby, which could be turned off. According to Ademe, they represent 10% of the invoice amount.

Adopt the right behaviors when cooking

7% of household energy expenditure is made during cooking. But several tips will save you a few dollars. First, cover your pots and use the appropriate baking sheets for the size of your utensils. Also prefer the kettle, not very greedy in energy, to boil your water. The microwave oven will also consume less when you reheat your food. Finally, a pressure cooker will be up to 60% more economical than a saucepan for cooking your vegetables.

Insulation and devices

Good thermal insulation will significantly lower your electricity bill. “Correct insulation, double glazing and glass wool in the attic are inevitable”, assures the Toulouse electrician. Also, when you buy household appliances, remember to choose those that consume little by following the energy label that goes from A to G, at least to the most energy consuming.

Lower the temperature of the fireplace

“To save money, you simply need not to consume too much,” assures Philippe Girardeau with humor. Indeed, preferring a temperature of 19 ° C for the fireplace will ensure you great savings, instead of a heating set at 21 ° C. 19 ° C is also the ideal average temperature for accommodation. “Putting on a sweater with 19 ° C makes more sense than housing at 21 ° C, but residents in T-shirts”, quips the Toulouse specialist.