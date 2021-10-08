India reopens to foreign tourists from October 15

With a few rare exceptions, the country no longer issued visas to foreigners since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

India will reopen its doors to foreign tourists from October 15, after a closure of more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the government announced Thursday evening. “After taking into account various information, the MHA (Ministry of Interior) has decided to start granting new tourist visas to foreigners traveling to India on chartered flights from October 15, 2021.“, Said the Ministry of the Interior in a statement.

All Covid-19 protocols “should be respected by foreign tourists, carriers bringing them to India and all stakeholders at landing stations“. The Ministry of the Interior underlined having “received representatives»State governments and various stakeholders in the tourism industry before making the decision to allow foreign tourists to return to the country.

More than 250 million vaccinated

India suspended all visas for foreigners in March 2020 when Covid-19 began to spread around the world, as the government imposed a strict lockdown on the country. The restrictions imposed on certain categories of foreigners, such as diplomats and businessmen, were subsequently lifted. Between March and May, India was hit by a fierce epidemic wave, with peaks of around 400,000 contaminations and 4,000 deaths per day recorded at the height of the crisis.

But the spread of the epidemic in this country of 1.3 billion people has since slowed down sharply with some 20,000 new infections and 200 to 300 deaths per day. The restrictions imposed have been lifted for most activities in the country. More than 250 million people have received a full vaccination, just 20% of the population, and experts are warning of another epidemic wave.

India’s economy has, as a result, been hit hard by one of the biggest setbacks among the world’s major economic powers, pushing millions back into poverty. Tourism is an important sector for Asia’s third largest economy. India recorded 10.93 million tourist arrivals in 2019, according to the government.

