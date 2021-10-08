India sells Air India to Tata conglomerate

The highly indebted airline was valued at $ 2.4 billion.

The Indian government has agreed to sell the heavily indebted Air India company to the Tata conglomerate for 180 billion rupees ($ 2.4 billion), the finance ministry said on Friday.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, head of the government’s privatization department, said Talace Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the Tata conglomerate, won the tender for the airline. “The transaction is expected to close by the end of December 2021», He clarified. In addition, the government is also selling a 50% stake in Air India SATS Airport Services, which provides cargo and ground handling services.

For Tata, which also owns Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley Tea, the takeover of what is now India’s largest international airline (IndiGo is number one in the domestic market) is part of an ambitious program. The conglomerate which owns 51% of Indian airline Vistara – Singapore Airlines owns the remaining 49% – as well as an 84% stake in AirAsia India, will now try to bring them together.

A total debt of 615.62 billion rupees

Air India has a fleet of around 120 aircraft, as well as 4,400 landing and parking slots at domestic airports and 1,800 slots at foreign airports. The airline provides 50% of all international flights from India. As of August 31, the airline had accumulated a total debt of 615.62 billion rupees (approximately 7 billion euros). Tata will take over about a quarter of this debt, or 153 billion rupees, while the rest will be transferred to a special vehicle.





According to Mark D Martin, CEO of Martin Consulting, an aviation and security consultancy in India, the Tata are best suited to take on Air India’s debt. “I’m not really worried about the debt because the Aunties have had much worse and scarier debt in their own fold.“, The expert told AFP, referring to Cisco and Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company (TELCO). “I don’t think they will have any difficulty handling Air India“, He continued,”they have deep pockets, they are well positioned and very strategic in their approach. You can’t beat the Tata when it comes to turning around businesses.“

The tea and steel conglomerate Tata founded the airline as Tata Air in 1932 before being privatized in the 1950s. In the 1990s, faced with competition from Gulf carriers and airlines At low prices on domestic and international routes, Air India began to accumulate huge losses and debts.

In January 2020, the Indian government announced that it was putting up for sale the entire state-owned airline Air India, which was in dire financial straits, after the scathing failure of a first partial privatization attempt.

