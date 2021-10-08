INFO HERE – Tensions within Télématin: it’s war between Damien Thévenot and Thomas Sotto

Télématin is one of PAF’s most cult and popular shows. But in recent years, it has above all been at the heart of many controversies. Once united, the team has been divided since William Leymergie bowed out to start a new adventure on C8. Not to mention the budget cuts, which have prompted several iconic columnists to leave the program. Among them Charlotte Bouteloup or even Henry-Jean Servat, who no longer even watches the show since he left it.

This climate of tension, no one has ever really hidden it. Even Laurent Bignolas, the former presenter, had conceded being in the heart of a heavy atmosphere, of which some had even accused him. But the show may have changed fundamentally since the start of the school year, a climate of tension still reigns within the editorial staff.





At the start of the season, Laurent Bignolas gave up his role as host to the duo formed by Thomas Sotto and Julia Vignali. Damien Thévenot and Maya Lauqué, they took the reins of the weekend. But as your magazine Here reveals to you, on newsstands this Friday, October 8, the four protagonists would have trouble getting along. If on the side of the girls, relations are rather good, it is between the two men of the show that there is water in the gas.

Damien Thévenot would not have digested not to have been chosen to succeed Laurent Bignolas. Present on the show since 1999, he would not have appreciated seeing the (…)

Read more on the website of Here

The horoscope of the week from October 8 to 14, 2021: the star sign is Leo

VIDEO: “Are you kidding me?” : Mercotte curtly reframes a candidate in The best pastry chef

PHOTO Dance with the stars: the nice surprise reserved for Bilal Hassani by the teams of the show

VIDEO Don’t forget the lyrics: Nagui’s message to Maestro Caroline’s bosses

Death of Patrick Dupond: Chris Marques remembers with emotion the day the jury learned of the dancer’s death