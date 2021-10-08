Internet users scandalized by the behavior of Jean-Paul Gaultier in Dancing with the Stars

The fourth number of “Dance with the Stars” was broadcast on TF1 this Friday, October 8 … And very quickly, Jean-Paul Gaultier drew the wrath of Internet users. Between incomprehension and annoyance, the new member of the jury is far from unanimous.

This Friday, October 8, TF1 broadcast a new episode of “Dance with the Stars”, presented by Camille Combal. The 10 candidates still in the running competed in talent and offered sublime performances, transporting viewers in a whirlwind of emotions. It must be said that the level is particularly high this year. Last week, the four members of the “Dance with the Stars” jury, namely Denitsa Ikonomova, Jean-Paul Gaultier, François Alu and Chris Marques, decided to eliminate the former candidate of “Koh-Lanta”, Moussa , and his partner Coralie Licata. But despite this sad start for some, there was not a minute to lose and the competition started again. The dancers left no respite for their partners throughout the week and once again the show was worth a look … Especially since tonight viewers witnessed five of the most intense duels.

“It’s illogical”

This Friday, the competition was at its peak. And for the first time in “Dancing with the Stars”, the candidates faced each other in duels. A novelty that has not only made followers on Twitter. And for good reason, the duets did not dance to the same dances. Tayc and Fauve opened the ball with an American Smooth. A performance that dazzled the judges. In front of them, Lucie Lucas and Anthony Colette embarked on a frenzied samba. And for each couple, the observation was the same … How to compare two completely different services? For Internet users, it was not fair play!

“Did he think he was at Fashion Week?”





And if this test of the duels did not make the unanimity with the fans of “Dance with the Stars”, it is especially Jean-Paul Gaultier who unleashed passions throughout the evening. This new member of the jury has once again attracted the wrath of Internet users. Many of them still do not understand why the creator entered the show, despite having no experience in dancing. For some Twitter users, he has no “expertise“, while others think bluntly”let him bring nothing“to this season 11 of” DALS. “Nonetheless, some Twitter followers noticed that he was good at … judging the outfits of the candidates!

In addition, his responses somewhat shocked the Twittos, especially when Vaimalama Chaves explained that she no longer had a voice to speak after her performance … To this, Jean-Paul Gaultier retorted: “But you have legs“. A reply that shocked the Web.

“He is sleeping ?”

In addition, the couturier did not seem to be very inspired by certain duels … Internet users unmasked that Jean-Paul Gaultier had “nosedived” during the debrief of the judges and the performance of Aurélie Pons.

Even if the comments of Jean-Paul Gaultier were not the most “relevant” according to Internet users, that did not prevent the duets from dazzling viewers. At the end of the five duels, five couples found themselves in the “hot-seat”. And it is finally Jean-Baptiste Maunier (in duet with Inès Vandamme) who left the adventure.

