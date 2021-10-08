Internet users voted and voted the worst Pokémon for each type

The years go by and the number of Pokémon continues to grow. After more than 25 years of existence and 898 Pokémon on the Pokédex counter (knowing that the unpublished Pokémon of Pokémon Legends: Arceus not included), Nintendo’s franchise is not going to slow down. Nevertheless, it is worth stopping for a few moments to judge the existing Pokémon. Fans voted to elect the worst Pokémon for each type.

18 pokemon for 18 types

Last year, The Pokémon Company teamed up with Google to invite Internet users to vote for their favorite Pokémon. And after 6.6 million votes cast, Amphinobi was named the most popular Pokémon in the franchise. But rather than focusing on the top of the basket, our attention should be focused on the worst Pokémon in the Pokédex. Exit the Genesect, Pyrobut and other Darumacho of Galar, place to those who are avoided by competitive players. The Ranker site has compiled a list of the worst Pokémon by type, focusing on their weaknesses. 18 Pokémon for 18 types which then exposed themselves to the judgment of Internet users. Asked to support or refute this choice, more than 8,800 votes were collected in an attempt to define the worst Pokémon for each type.

Chances are you disagree with the Pokémon visible below. Please feel free to share with us your picks for the worst Pokémon of each type via the comment section.

Flight: Cadoizo

Ice / Flying-type Pokémon introduced in the second generation doesn’t come across as a giveaway for a competitive team. A double weakness to the Roche type, bad stats, passable talents, Cadoizo comes across as a mediocre Pokémon. No wonder netizens have confirmed its status as the worst Pokémon Vol.

Psychic: Abra

Unfortunately for Abra, although her unique type does not harm her too much, her attacks take care of pushing her into the abyss. Of course, Abra is only capable of the Teleport attack. Unless you are looking for a Pokémon Center, your Abra will therefore be of no use to you. Still, voters felt that another Psychic Pokémon was more deserving of the place. Who do you think it could be?

Electric: Pichu

Here again, Internet users believe that Pichu is not the worst Electric Pokémon in the Pokédex. However, his mediocre stats and non-existent health points do him no credit.. But Pichu, like Abra, exists in particular to evolve and become a Pikachu then possibly a Raichu capable of great feats in the right conditions. Another Electric Pokémon to top off the worst Pokémon of the type?

Darkness: Grahyena

It’s hard to imagine that Grahyena could be the worst Dark Pokémon when its underevolution exists. Additionally, the eighth generation saw the birth of an Alola Ratata posing as a strong contender for the worst Pokémon of the type. Which one do you think deserves the crown more?

Ghost: Munja

Of course, Munja only has a miserable little point of life. Granted, Munja can get away with it in combat, especially since the introduction of the Big Boots in Pokémon Sword and Shield. Nonetheless, his Mystik Guard talent is now widely known and with the proliferation of competitive status attacks, Munja is instantly knocked out if he’s unfortunate enough to be hit.

Fairy: Grodoudou

Internet users have decided: Grodoudou doesn’t deserve to be called the worst Fairy Pokémon in the franchise. And for good reason, his defensive statistics are strawberries, despite relatively high health points. A Pokémon that is not the worst of its type, however. For example, Pokémon like Strassie, Dedenne or Mysdibule prevail, despite a complete moveset and useful talents.

Poison: Trompignon

Again, voters did not agree with the author, judging that Trompignon was not the worst Poison Pokémon of the saga. And for good reason, behind its harmless look hides a defensive Pokémon that has access to the Regé-Force talent. Useful in competition, Trompignon far outclasses less useful Poison Pokémon like Migalos or Papinox.

Ice cream: Lippoutou





Probably to avoid putting Cadoizo as the worst Ice Cream Pokémon in the franchise, now Lippoutou has been put on the spot. But the Humanoid Pokémon isn’t necessarily the worst of its type, including when only weaknesses are analyzed. And for good reason, in this game, Beldeneige is even worse by showing two double weaknesses on the Rock and Fire types. Difficult to appear competitively with such shortcomings.

Soil: Limonde

An evocative name, vile weaknesses despite honest defensive stats, all pulled down by nonexistent speed. A Pokémon that was almost unanimous among voters, although other candidates of choice exist in this rather particular type, such as a Cheniselle Cape Sable or a Barbicha.

Water: Lovdisc

Those who have played the third generation of Pokémon know that in the calm waters of Hoenn hides a bad Pokémon: Lovdisc. It’s hard to dispute this logical choice, a weak Pokémon with feeble offensive stats endowed with unnecessary talents although a high base speed allows it to eventually survive another U-turn. Voters were unanimous: Lovdisc is the worst Water Pokémon in the series.

Insect: Chrysacier

7 techniques to learn in total, statistics flush with the daisies, Chrysacier is undoubtedly one of the worst Insect Pokémon in the franchise. Its only usefulness remains its ability to evolve into Papillusion. But then again, Papillusion remains a mediocre Pokémon. In short, Chrysacier is bad and he fully deserves his crown.

Fire: Flamoutan

A cardboard defense and base health points too low for his stature, Flamoutan unfortunately does not have the necessary resources to shine. Showing sufficient offensive statistics and a mediocre moveset but again sufficient, Flamoutan isn’t necessarily the worst Fire Pokémon. It is easily outclassed by names like Volcaropod or Aflamanoir.

Dragon: Boumata

The Dragon type is generally touted as one of the strongest types of Pokémon. However, it also has its fair share of bad Pokémon. While boasting awful speed and special defense, Boumata isn’t necessarily the worst Dragon type here. And for good reason: Boumata is useful against physical opponents. Weakness level, it is also more useful than an Altaria for example, whose double Dragon / Flight type is disabling.

Combat: Crabominable

Bad Ice type and execrable Combat type, Crabominable lives up to its name. Despite an honest attack, Crabominable possesses abominable speed. His talents can be useful in certain conditions but in its entirety, Crabominable will never be able to compete with his Combat-type cronies and secure his crown.

Steel: Togedemaru

Despite his Steel type, Togedemaru is relatively fast, showing in passing a correct attack. However, its dual Electric / Steel type make it a favorite for Ground attacks, like the all-too-famous Earthquake. Should we still see the worst Steel Pokémon? Not necessarily. And for good reason: Cheniselle Cape Déchet exists.

Rock: Tarinorme

Certainly, Tarinorme’s defenses are high. However, its dual weaknesses in Combat-type and Ground-type, as well as a weakness in Water-type, make it a favorite for competitive teams. A Pokémon that can however prove useful in certain situations, much more than Pokémon like Volcaropod or Carayon.

Plant: Croquine

Croquine is a Pokémon with relatively low statistics due to its natural appetite for evolution. Its low stats, however, don’t have a sufficient excuse to declare Mistletoe as the worst Plant Pokémon in the franchise. Some deserve more to occupy this place like Cheniselle (again him) or Tropius.

Normal: Delcatty

To conclude this listing of the worst Pokémon for each type is the elegant Delcatty. However, it is difficult not to award it the crown of the worst Normal Pokémon in the saga. Gruesome stats, mediocre talent, Delcatty can boast of standing proudly atop the hill reserved for the worst Pokémon of his title, arguably accompanied by Spinda and Fouinard.

Please let us know if there are any Pokémon that deserve more to be considered the worst Pokémon of their respective types via the comment section.