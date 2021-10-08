More

    IPhone 13 mini test: a fun menu

    Technology


    As much as Apple has cleared the way for the iPhone 13 Pro in its stores, the “standard” iPhone 13s are in competition with the iPhone 12 still on sale. From the outside, the two generations are almost identical. So, is it worth spending more on the news? What about the iPhone 13 mini in particular, which is said to mark the end of small formats already? Answers in this test.

    iPhone 13 mini pink

    An iPhone always so cute

    Like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are identical with two exceptions, their size and battery life. You will forgive me if I do not come back in detail on the design or the power of the 13 mini, you will find all the information in the very complete test of the iPhone 13:

    Test

    IPhone 13 review: good in all subjects


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleJoan Laporta’s latest revelations on the Lionel Messi and Neymar files
    Next articleCyril Hanouna announces the end of one of his shows on C8

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC