Ireland agrees to raise its taxes and validate the minimum tax of 15%

Posted on Oct 7, 2021, 8:42 PMUpdated Oct 8, 2021, 8:24 AM

The news is likely to provoke a great leap forward. On Thursday evening, the Irish government announced that it was joining the agreement on global taxation being negotiated under the aegis of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

After “detailed discussions, the government approved my recommendation that Ireland join the international consensus” on taxation, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said Thursday evening at a press conference. “This is a very important step” in global reform, he added, specifying that to reach a compromise, the text of the international agreement being drawn up now spoke of a corporate tax. of more than 750 million euros of turnover at the minimum effective rate of 15%, and no longer of “at least 15%”, a formulation which Dublin was opposed because it left the door open to future increases .

In fact, Ireland accepts, after long negotiations, to join an international agreement negotiated for four years. The technical details are due to be disclosed on Friday evening after a further meeting at the OECD of some 140 member countries of the inclusive framework tasked with finalizing the text of the agreement.





The bulk of the talks no longer focus so much on the level of the effective minimum tax rate but rather on the tax base to which it will relate. Because the latter directly affects the economic model of certain countries which wish to be able, through an advantageous tax system, to continue to attract investments in their territory. This is the case of Hungary, Estonia, Poland and… Ireland.

Possible exemptions

One solution envisaged would be to deduct from this tax base 7.5% of the amount of tangible assets and 10% of the payroll to calculate the amount of minimum tax. With the aim, within 10 years of reaching a percentage that would be no more than 5%. For Paschal Donohoe, the looming agreement brings “certainty” and allows Dublin to remain “an attractive destination” for businesses.

By signing this compromise, Dublin is shaking up its low-tax economic model which has enabled it to attract many multinationals, in particular technological or pharmaceutical giants, which have registered their European headquarters there. According to a poll commissioned by “The Irish Times”, a large part of the Irish were nevertheless in favor of keeping the corporate tax rate at 12.5%. But the international pressure was too strong.