Is the fall in the unemployment rate to be credited to Emmanuel Macron’s policy?

A first since the financial crisis of 2008. Never, for thirteen years, has the unemployment rate reached such a low level, according to forecasts for the end of the year from INSEE, published Wednesday, October 6. In its latest economic report, the institute expects an unemployment rate of 7.6% for the last quarter of 2021.

Six months before the presidential election, “the pace of creations should slow down somewhat by the end of the year but, in total, around 500 000 net creations of salaried jobs would follow the 300,000 net destructions recorded in 2020 “, underlines INSEE. As a reminder, the unemployment rate was still 9.5% in the second quarter of 2017, at the start of Emmanuel Macron’s five-year term. In four and a half years, the Head of State can therefore claim a drop of 1.9 points. FDoes he see there the success of his policy of “whatever the cost”, after months of economic crisis linked to the health situation?

For the executive, the analysis is clear. The strategy adopted by the government, with the establishment of a partial unemployment scheme for employees as well as financial aid to companies in difficulty – loans guaranteed by the State (PGE), solidarity funds, in particular – has indeed helped to keep employment at a high level. “We protected businesses and protected jobs”, welcomed the Minister of Labor, Elisabeth Borne, Wednesday evening on the set of franceinfo.

The INSEE forecasts are very good news. This shows that the “whatever the cost” strategy and the reforms carried out since 2017 are bearing fruit.

We continue ! #FranceRelaunch pic.twitter.com/7snHJrvcDK – Elisabeth BORNE (@Elisabeth_Borne) October 7, 2021

For several economists contacted by franceinfo, the economic measures taken by the government during the health crisis have indeed made it possible to maintain employment. And even to reduce the unemployment rate, in a context of global economic recovery. “If the companies had gone bankrupt [au plus fort de la crise sanitaire], they would not have been able to recruit today “, analyzes the economist and lecturer Philippe Dessertine, professor at the Institute of Business Administration at the University of Paris I. “We are seeing the fruits of government policy, where the economy has been sealed off in an unprecedented way and has stop job destruction “, abounds Anne-Sophie Alsif, chief economist at BDO France.

A qualified reading by the economist and director of the analysis and forecasting department of the OFCE, Eric Heyer, on RTL. “It is too early to know if the actions of the Head of State have favored this fall in unemployment”, he tempers. Philippe Dessertine also anticipates a boomerang effect since “the payment of ‘whatever it costs’ will have a cost afterwards”, when companies will have to reimburse their EMP.





Moreover, according to INSEE, the dynamic was already underway before the health crisis. “Two years ago, before the crisis, the unemployment rate was on a downward trend, on the order of 0.5 points less per year, Julien Pouget, head of the economic situation department at INSEE, explains to France Télévisions. Basically, we find this trend trajectory now. “

“When you have 6% growth [la Banque de France prévoit une croissance à 6,3% en 2021], companies are in full swing and have needs labor quickly”, he explains. This drop in unemployment linked to the economic recovery does not surprise him: “I told companies last May not to lay off their employees, because the activity was going to resume and the need for labor too”.

A sign that the recovery is not limited to the national level, some neighboring countries are also experiencing significant growth and a falling unemployment rate. “For Germany, we will return to around 4% and around 6% for the countries of the European Union”, develops Anne-Sophie Alsif. “It is not a French exception, approves Philippe Dessertine. France had a higher unemployment rate and there it is catching up faster thanks to stronger growth than its neighbors.“

Among the recruiting sectors are hotels and restaurants, services and commerce, which suffered particularly during the crisis. From there to think that they will be able to recruit again durably? “The crisis has not changed habits, warns Anne-Sophie Alsif. There are tensions in the construction and catering sectors and they will continue to employ CDD and CDI in service-related jobs “.

“Companies that are not doing well will have to lay off, anticipates Philippe Dessertine. There will be a problem of demands in the fabric of SMEs and SMIs. There was a windfall effect. ” As of October 2020, EMPs were already a “nuclear time bomb” warned Thierry Grégoire, representative of the Union of Trades and Hospitality Industries (Umih) on the liquidation of companies, and consequently, the destruction of jobs. “State aid has also protected companies that should not have continued to exist”, noted Jean-Charles Gancia, lawyer specializing in restructuring, at franceinfo just a year ago.

This is notably the hypothesis of the Banque de France, for which “employment could temporarily slow down at the start of 2022, as soon as the termination of the partial activity system would lead to a normalization of employment conditions in all companies”. In its note, INSEE also points out “a rapid recovery, but already under stress.”