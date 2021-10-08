Is the secrecy of confession recognized by the laws of the Republic?

THE CHEKING PROCESS – The words of Bishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort on the secrecy of confession are controversial. But what does French law say about this?

THE QUESTION – Asked about France Info the day after the delivery of the Sauvé report on sexual abuse in the Church, the president of the Conference of Bishops of France, Mgr Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, was questioned in particular on the secrecy of confession. “You say that the secrecy of confession is stronger than the laws of the Republic?“Asked the journalist Marc Fauvelle, with reference to one of the proposals in the CIASE report, advocating that the secrecy of confession can be lifted “in the event of sexual abuse of minors or vulnerable persons“. To which the prelate replied: “The secret of confession is imposed on us and it will be imposed …“The journalist then relaunched it:”Is it stronger than the laws of the Republic?“, And the bishop continued:”In this sense, it is stronger than the laws of the Republic because it opens up a space of free speech which is done before God.“.

Read alsoSexual abuse in the Church: tensions around the secrecy of confession

These remarks sparked a lively controversy, some