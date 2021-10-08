“It can crash and get less than a million viewers but it will always be there”

Patrick Sébastien spoke about the failure of The Artist, the tele-hook of France 2, passed from Saturday evening to Friday evening in the second part of the evening.
Programmed on Saturday evening in front of The Voice All-Stars, The Artist, the tele-hook imagined by Nagui achieved catastrophic performances. After a disappointing start in front of 1.3 million curious (8% of the public), the entertainment fell under one million faithful from the second week. Result: after 3 bonuses, France 2 switched the talent show to the second part of the evening on Friday evening. Our colleagues from Cine TV Review asked Patrick Sébastien, the ex-host of the Saturday evening of France 2, on these bad audiences of the tele-hook.
“There is something that escapes the law”
“There are people who make 6% of audience and who can continue to make television. Nagui, it can crash, make less than 1 million viewers, it will always be there. Just like other shows produced by Banijay, his production company. We are however on the public service, it is done with the money of the people. But there is something that escapes the law. There is a guy called Takis Candilis who worked at Banijay and who became number 2 of France Télévisions. He cleans up my programs to put on programs from Banijay. I was one of the people who got fired. And he then went back to Banijay. Is it legal? It’s incredible. It’s like me when I found myself in Delphine Ernotte’s sights as a white man over 50, it’s discrimination! We don’t have the right to fire someone for their age or their skin color. Delphine Ernotte, I saw her for 10 minutes, in five years. And when they fired me, they didn’t even talk to me “, comment Patrick Sebastien who nevertheless affirms “not to hold a grudge” after his eviction from France 2: “But I am banned from public service. A single person, Delphine Ernotte, decided so. I am persona non grata on public service, including as a guest. I cannot come and promote my show.”
“They were off the mark with Spectacular”
Patrick Sebastien also dezingue Spectacular : “They were off the mark. They did what was wrong: put artists at the service of production, when the opposite should be done. It is up to us to put ourselves at the service of artists. But these people don’t like artists. And they don’t like people looking at me. Afterwards, we are surprised by the rise of Eric Zemmour. But we should not ask questions. It corresponds to a disdain of the people “.