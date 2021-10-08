it will cost 44 euros, but will remain free for some





PCR TEST. From October 15, the so-called “comfort” PCR test will be chargeable and will cost the sum of 44 euros. Who is concerned ? All the info.

[Mis à jour le jeudi 7 octobre 2021 à 22h23] If the date of the end of the free PCR test had been known for a few months, the amount was still unknown. From October 15, the PCR test will cost the sum of 44 euros according to information from France Info that the government should confirm. This price of 44 euros concerns adults who have not been vaccinated without a prescription. Antigenic tests will be charged 22 euros in the laboratory and 25 euros in pharmacies. For PCR tests, free will still be present in the event of a prescription by a doctor and for people just over 18 and being a high school student, a desire expressed by Jean Castex in an interview given to Les Echos a few days ago.

In detail, the medical prescription must be less than 48 hours and prescriptions by email after a teleconsultation will be accepted. People who need a test to have an operation are also affected. Patients with a vaccine contraindication certificate must present it to the professional who performs the test in order to benefit from the free service.

For people already vaccinated, the tests will remain free. For those with symptoms or who are going to undergo surgery, you will just have to present the vaccination certificate to be tested for free. Screenings will also remain free for all contact cases reported by health insurance.

The RT-PCR test is a virological test. It detects the virus using a nasopharyngeal swab. In practice, the healthcare professional uses a swab, which looks like a cotton swab, to collect cells from inside both nostrils of the person being tested. It only takes few seconds. The sample is then subjected to biochemical reactions to amplify the virus and detect it. In general, it is possible to know the results of a Covid PCR test carried out in a pharmacy within 24 hours.





It is possible to perform an RT-PCR test in different screening points:

public or private medical analysis laboratories;

temporary screening centers, located in premises made available, or in public spaces such as car parks or parks.

To make it easy to find a screening point near home, the French government has produced an online map on the Santé.fr website grouping together all the places where it is possible to carry out a Covid PCR test.

Volunteer pharmacists are well authorized to carry out antigenic tests, which are Covid screening tests that provide a result in about fifteen minutes. They are, however, less reliable than RT-PCR tests. The antigen test in pharmacies is available with or without an appointment, often very quickly. You just have to contact the pharmacy to have access to this test. This test is therefore recommended for all people with symptoms, to allow action to be taken quickly if the test is positive.

Many screening places offer to perform PCR tests without an appointment. In some temporary centers, screenings are done all week and only without an appointment. Medical analysis laboratories can offer specific niches. All screening centers are listed on the Santé.fr site with the reception procedures.

It should be noted that the crowd can be important, and be prepared to wait a while before being received by a health professional, if you wish to do an RT-PCR test without an appointment.

It is quite possible to do a PCR test without a prescription. It is therefore possible to go to the majority of screening centers without a medical prescription, even without symptoms. However, you must be in one of the following situations to be given priority:

have symptoms that are identified as related to Covid;

have been identified as a “contact person”.

Until mid-October, RT-PCR tests are fully reimbursed by Health Insurance. They are therefore free for all people being tested in France. From mid-October, however, only tests prescribed by prescription will still be reimbursed. The others, called “comfort”, will become chargeable.