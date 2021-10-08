Japanese monsters from manga Kaiju n ° 8 invade the BnF until October 10

By Graziella L. Posted October 8, 2021 4:46 PM

Manga is popular in France and this is particularly the case with shonen Kaiju n ° 8, which made a remarkable entry for its launch. For the occasion, the Kazé editions and their Japanese monsters invaded one of the towers of the BnF, until October 10!

Today, every second comic book sold is a manga. The latter generate a real enthusiasm among the French public, who consume manga in large quantities : 29 million volumes This year. This is twice as much as in 2020! France is even the second largest consumer of manga in the world, after the Japan. The Kazé editions take advantage of this new golden age to launch their new manga, Kaiju n ° 8, a shonen whose hero is a half-human half-kaiju, these giant Japanese monsters.

For the occasion, it is a particularly remarkable highlight from which the manga benefits. It is simply displayed on 13 of the floors of one of the towers of the French National Library ! Of October 7 to 10, a poster of nearly 46 meters high invades space. This is the life size size of these Japanese, Godzilla-like monsters. And that’s not all, the title, already a success in Japan, was a draw 250,000 copies, a record for a first manga volume in France. This is a successful promotional campaign, especially since Kaiju n ° 8 should also appear in TV and cinema spots! The second volume, which comes out on December 8, should benefit from the same circulation.