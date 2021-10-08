Jenifer exhausted by her baby and her job: her husband “would like her to give them more time”

Jenifer is exhausted according to magazine information here is. The mother of three (Aaron, 17, whose father is Maxim Nucci; Joseph, 7 years old, fruit of her relationship with Thierry Neuvic and the youngest she welcomed with her husband Ambroise Fieschi), 38 years old was seen in the street on September 28, 2021 “dragging his feet while going to the pediatrician“. Somewhat alarming news.

“She is tired … between the recording of her album, the promotion of The Voice and her baby, the nights are short ….“, declares a relative to the magazine. Which is completely understandable. And the worst is perhaps to come since the live version of the All Stars of the tele-hook will start from October 16 with the semi-final. In this difficult moment for the singer, she can count on the support of her husband who does everything to ensure that the back and forth between Paris and Corsica are limited. Even if it means setting up a business in the capital. So we learn that he visited a room in order to perhaps open a bar.





Ambroise Fieschi is also a papa hen who often takes their baby for walks during the day. “He’s crazy about their son. This is his first child, so he’s thoroughly and he would like Jen to give them more time.“, always reveals the same close. Ambroise finds that Jenifer”work too much“and don’t pass”not enough time at home“. The source then confides:”It’s a bit tense on the subject right now.“But we are sure that the couple will come to an agreement over time.

Despite the fatigue, her commitment to her professional life and her notoriety, Jenifer does everything to be a normal mother. “JI vacuum and clean my toilet. There are a lot of moms who work and try to do their best. I do the same“she confided to TV 7 days. There is no doubt that this is a somewhat difficult period but that the bride and groom will come out more united than ever.