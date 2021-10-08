Joan Laporta’s latest revelations on the Lionel Messi and Neymar files

FC Barcelona is in a strange state. Finances are clearly in the red and, sportingly, the club is struggling to recover from the departure of Lionel Messi (34) from Paris SG. Catalan radio guest RAC1 to take stock of the situation in length, Joan Laporta has also returned to the exit of the Pulga. Always to defend himself and explain that he had no other choice but to let slip one of the best players in the history of the Blaugrana club.

What follows after this advertisement

“With Messi, we did not respect the financial fair play of La Liga. There was no sufficient margin. Then, we saw that the investment that we were offered could put us in danger (CvC, editor’s note). We put the institution in the foreground. Barça come before Messi and any president “, he recalled, releasing a hell of a sentence afterwards. “I had the hope, yes, that at the last minute there would be a change of pace in the negotiations and that Leo would come and tell me, ‘I’m playing for free’. Me, I would have been definitely convinced, but we can not ask a player of the level of Messi to do that “, he dared, all in cheek, finally understanding his choice to join Paris SG.





Better without Neymar!

“I didn’t get upset with Messi, but there comes a point when, when both sides see that it can’t be done, there is some disappointment. I know he wanted to stay, but he also had a lot of pressure given the offer he had. I believe that Messi and his representatives knew that, if they did not stay, they would go to PSG “, he summed up. In Paris, the Argentinian left to join a certain Neymar. Laporta returned to his temperature measurement with the Brazilian this summer about a return to Camp Nou.

“We did not yet have the results of the audit. We thought we had a margin, that we had more margin than that to get into debt. We took our chances and the information on Neymar was not what we thought. We were told that he wanted to leave, that he would not stay at PSG and, in the end, he extended. It did not disappoint me, it is the law of supply and demand. But, in the end, it’s good not to have recruited him. It would not have solved anything in our current situation ”, he concluded. It’s up to him to play to solve all of Barça’s problems. Without Neymar or Messi …