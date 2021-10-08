JoeyStarr looks back on his childhood in an HLM housing estate in Saint-Denis

In his book Little Didier, which appears this Thursday, October 7 at Robert Laffont, JoeyStarr tells about his childhood with a violent and exclusive father. And he does not hesitate to use a controversial expression of Jacques Chirac, “Noise and smell“, to describe their life in HLM.
It is the story of a child, Didier Morville, who would later become a rap star under the nickname JoeyStarr. Wise and calm, he lives alone with his father Jean, a violent man, in Seine-Saint-Denis since the departure of his mother Yvette, who would have died or would live very far according to the statements of his ex-spouse. Their reunion will be all the more moving. But for now, as he says in his book Little Didier (which appears this Thursday, October 7 at Robert Laffont editions), the child he was discovers his new apartment, still in Saint-Denis, in a brand new HLM.
JoeyStarr tells about his childhood in a new HLM building
“In fact, everything was still under construction, and around the growing city, there were market gardeners, fields, which would soon disappear to make way for large groups. With my kid’s eyes, I saw it all build“, recalls the artist of 53 years, embodied in the cinema in the biopic Supreme. “A new world“for those who have also confided in their consumption of”sniffing glue” in the book, “sound” or “there are people and life“.”We live in building 1, entrance 1. Ground floor“, he describes. The first neighbors? A”very French population“lives in his staircase, before” lorigins are multiplied“ : “It is populated like that: first moricans and a few whites, well social cases, and then clusters of Africans“.
JoeyStarr: a controversial expression from Jacques Chirac borrowed to describe the atmosphere in his HLM
“You can smell food, life, cooking without closing the door, and sometimes in the hallway; it yells at each other on the stairs, it’s cool, it’s screaming, it’s laughing“, list the one who had done prison in 2009.”There is energy behind every wall. People come from far away, used to living outside. Some roast corn; downstairs, they do small businesses of all kinds“. And Joeystarr does not hesitate to use a polemical expression used in 1991 by the mayor of Paris at the time, Jacques Chirac, during an RPR rally of which he was president: “Noise and smell“, description according to the politician of the inconveniences experienced by the”French workers“in the face of migrants from Africa. Written by Joeystarr, the expression becomes 30 years later “Noise and smells“:”Chirac was not wrong. Take the stairs, the corridor or the elevator, we travel without moving“.