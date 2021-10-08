Josiane Balasko balances on French cinema

During an interview in Paris Match, Josiane Balasko evokes the time when she tried to integrate into a certain milieu of French cinema.

This Wednesday, October 6, Josiane Balasko is back in theaters. The former member of the Splendid is part of the cast of the new film by the Larrieu brothers, Tralala, a choral and musical comedy, alongside Mathieu Amalric, Maïwenn, Mélanie Thierry and Jalil Lespert. At the end of the year, we will find her in another author’s comedy with The reported play by Antonin Peretjatko. Popular actress if there is one, Josiane Balasko has proven, during her career, that she can shine in more dramatic roles. This was particularly the case with Grace to God by François Ozon, in which she played with great modesty the mother of Emmanuel, one of the victims of Father Peyrnat, played by Swann Arlaud. This role had earned her a César nomination for best actress in a supporting role, her fourth after three César nominations for best actress.





If she has a César for best screenplay for Gazon Maudit and two César of honor, one of which was awarded this year to the Splendid, Josiane Balasko has never won the precious statuette as an actress. In an interview with Paris Match this week, Marilou Berry’s mother explains that it took a long time to take off her label as a popular actress with a certain French cinema. The proof: she had to contact Bertrand Blier herself to get a role in one of her films, Too beautiful for you, alongside Gérard Depardieu and Carole Bouquet. “I was a fan of Les Valseuses and, for the only (…)

