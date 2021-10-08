Julien Voulzy confides in the brutal death of his mother: “I took her in my arms and she stopped breathing” – news

In 2015, Julien Voulzy had to face the death of his mother Betty. A painful ordeal on which the singer returns today in the columns of the magazine Gala.

After having evolved within the group Les Recherches Midi, which he formed with Pierre Souchon, Julien voulzy released his first solo album. In this opus entitled Alpha and produced by his friend Matthieu Chedid, Laurent Voulzy’s eldest son pays tribute to his mother Betty, who died in November 2015. Inseparable, mother and son then lived under the same roof. “I had been living with my mother for some time. Not only did she have an incredible zest for life, but she was an outstanding cook. When I arrived with some friends at three in the morning, she made us dinner. Incredible stuff! Stuffed crabs, couscous … While yelling at us, telling us that she didn’t want to hear a noise“recalls the 48-year-old singer in an interview with the magazine Gala.





Julien Voulzy saw his mother die

Aged 71 and suffering from heart failure, the one who was Laurent Voulzy’s first great love died at her home and in her son’s arms. “I hugged her, and she stopped breathing. (…) After giving birth to me, my mother died in my arms. Since then, I still live with her. I haven’t touched anything and I feel strangely good in this kind of museum“, says Julien Voulzy, whose first instinct was to call his brother Nicolas, also a musician, and his father Laurent to share this terrible news with them. Upon learning of the death of his first wife, the famous performer of Rockcollection did not hesitate to make an express return trip between France and London on the same day.

“She was the boss at home“

“She was the one who raised me above all. She was the boss at home, continues Julien Voulzy about the late mother. My father worked a lot. He gave me a kiss in the evening while I was in bed, and the next day he was gone before I woke up. “After his divorce from Betty, Laurent Voulzy had a love affair with the actress Véronique Jannot, for whom he wrote the songs Desire, desire and Aviator. Since 2010, the 72-year-old singer has been married to journalist Mirella Petit, with whom he had two more sons: Quentin, music school student, and Cliff.