Karim Benzema future Golden Ball? Reasons to believe – Ouest-France evening edition

The list of footballers nominated for the Golden Ball was disclosed this Friday, October 8. French striker Karim Benzema has every chance of lifting the trophy during the ceremony scheduled for Monday, November 29.

What if 23 years after Zinedine Zidane, a French footballer once again raised the prestigious Golden Ball? The question has the merit of being asked. The main interested party is none other than Karim Benzema (34 years old) whose best ranking for this distinction is a 16e place in 2014. His name is among the 70 nominated to win the trophy. The winner will be announced on Monday, November 29, the day of the ceremony.

The tricolor striker has been on a cloud for a year and a half with Real Madrid. His performances make everyone agree whether in the French or foreign press, especially Spanish, dithyrambic towards him. An asset when we know that the Golden Ball is chosen by a panel of journalists on three criteria: individual performances and his record over the year, talent and fair play, as well as his career.

His return to the France team will weigh

Called to everyone’s surprise with the France team to compete in Euro football, Karim Benzema made his return to the French team six years later. And the Habs did not disappoint by scoring four goals in as many games. Despite his double against Switzerland, he could not prevent the Blues from losing in the round of 16 (3-3 ap, 4-5 in the tabs).

Karim Benzema shines since his return with the France team. (Photo: Franck Fife / AFP)

A failure that can weigh in the balance since the French striker has not won a single title with his selection. But the situation could quickly change if the France team wins in the final of the League of Nations against Spain, this Sunday, October 10.

Individually, the strongest in terms of statistics

Karim Benzema is currently the best player in the world according to Sky Sports . The British daily disclosed a barometer via an algorithm looking at 35 statistics on match day. He is ahead of Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund).

🥇 Benzema

🥈 Salah

🥉 Haaland Every player in Europe’s top five leagues ranked so far this season 👇 – Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 6, 2021

And the French, author of 29 goals in 44 games last season, has left on the same basis this season: in eight La Liga games, he scored nine goals and delivered seven assists in just eight games. Better than any other player in the European leagues.

Obviously, the Habs think about this individual distinction. “The Ballon d’Or is the dream of every player, but the most important thing is what you win with the team. I appreciate being able to help my club win titles. I always want to show that I deserve to evolve at the highest level. Afterwards, it is true that the Ballon d’Or is coveted by all the players, and by me of course ”, he said lately.





If his individual statistics can tip the scales in his favor, his record with Real Madrid over this last season is virgin trophy … Still, since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, he carries Real Madrid on his shoulders. He is the key player for the Merengues.

Messi, Lewandowski and Jorginho as main rivals

Only here, Karim Benzema faces very strong competition: Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski or Jorginho. The first city is ultra-favorite. He won the Copa del Rey with FC Barcelona and, above all, the Copa America under the colors of Argentina, his first trophy in the jersey of the Albiceleste. The six-fold Golden Ball is on course to complete its luxurious wardrobe.

Behind, there is Robert Lewandowski. The Pole is on another planet. At Bayern Munich, he is German champion and winner of the German Supercup with 48 goals in 40 games in 2020. This season, like Karim Benzema, his statistics are maddening: 7 goals and an assist in seven games. Under the colors of Poland at the Euro, he did not pass the qualifying stage even if he scored three individual goals.

Jorginho (right) shines with Chelsea and Italy. (Photo: Ben Stansall / AFP)

Finally, from a sporting point of view, the Italian midfielder Jorginho is the one who deserves this distinction. The Chelsea player has won the Champions League and Euro football. Just that. In addition to his solid defensive performance, he is decisive in front of goal. The modern footballer par excellence.

A Golden Ball rewarding the last two seasons?

Canceled in 2020, the Golden Ball could have (should?) Go to Robert Lewandowski. The Pole also hopes that the journalists in charge of electing the best player of the year will take into account the performances of the 2020-2021 season. “The question is whether we include 2020, the year the Ballon d’Or was canceled, as well as what happens in 2021. Collectively and individually, I don’t think I could have done more, apart from the national team success, of course. I have shown that I am a player who thinks of the Ballon d’Or ”, explained the striker during a press conference with Poland.

Robert Lewandowski has been on cloud nine for two years. (Photo: Christof Stache / AFP)

Before adding: “I hope there will be no politics in all of this and that the votes will only take into account what the player has accomplished in the last season. “ A feeling that Karim Benzema necessarily shares …