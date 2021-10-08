Karine Ferri reveals why she is absent from the show again

Karine Ferri will miss once again Dance with the stars, the sequel. While we knew she was suffering since last week, the host revealed the reasons that force her to be absent from the air for the second time in a row: she contracted Covid-19. This is what she confirmed on Instagram, obviously tired, but much less than last week!

“This week again I will not be at the animation of Dance with the stars, the sequel… for the second time. Some guessed it, I caught this damn virus, so I’m at home in isolation but I’m finally ‘better’, ”she said.





On foot quickly

But that the fans of Karine Ferri be reassured: the host is doing everything to get back on the set! She took the opportunity to thank all those who supported her during this ordeal, one can imagine, very difficult.

“I also miss the trays, the walks in the forest with my family and my dogs and the walks on the sand… I am also disappointed to have to cancel the signing sessions for my book, when it has only just come. to go out (…) But here we have to wait a few more days… I think of you and our reunion and I can’t wait. Thank you for the kindness expressed in your messages… Take good care of yourself and your loved ones and see you very quickly ”, she concluded in the caption of a photo where we can see her on the beach, all smiles – so probably not taken recently …