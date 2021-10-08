Kate Middleton pregnant with her 4th child? This video that freaks out the fans!

Kate Middleton ready for a fourth and final child? On September 29, the day after a party at the Royal Albert Hall with Daniel Craig, aka James Bond, the Duchess of Cambridge flew to Northern Ireland. And during the trip, one gesture particularly caught the attention of his fans.

No whiskey for Kate

As with every official trip, Kate, as well as her husband, Prince William, was offered a small snack. And for once, the 39-year-old declined a glass of whiskey. It did not take more for a new rumor of pregnancy to swell on the other side of the Channel. This is what reports the Daily Express in its columns, explaining that the sequence, immortalized by correspondent Richard Palmer, greatly intrigued Internet users.

Well, it would be rude not to try some whiskey. pic.twitter.com/Tn9wShTbUb – Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) September 29, 2021

For her part, Molly Mulshine on the podcast of Royally Us, felt that the runaway was perhaps disproportionate, ironic: “Do you think it’s probably because drinking whiskey in broad daylight at work doesn’t taste the best?”





And Kensington Palace did not need to confirm or deny this news. During the same visit, Kate Middleton toasted beer! Last I heard, there was no question for Kate and William to expand their adorable family. After the births of George, in 2013 and Charlotte, in 2015, and Louis, in 2018 (the last two pregnancies marked by a rifled Hyperemesis Gravidarum), the youngest is now 3 years old. And he’ll be going back to school soon.

Still want to brood

Does this mean that Cambridge will seize this opportunity to nurture again, soon? In February 2019, Kate Middleton joked during a trip to Northern Ireland, which she still wanted to “brood “. And to have fun with this statement: “I think William will freak out “.

