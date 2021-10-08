Keolis will cease its activities in Germany at the end of the year

The public transport operator Keolis (SNCF group) will cease its activities in Germany at the end of the year, where it was accumulating losses, he told AFP on Friday evening, confirming information from the specialist magazine City, Rail and Transport.

The group currently manages four contracts for the operation of suburban trains in North Rhine-Westphalia, under the Eurobahn brand. Keolis indicated in elements sent to AFP that“A preliminary agreement has been concluded with NWL and VRR (the transport organizing authorities of the Rhine-Rhur region) concerning the transfer of Keolis’ stake in Keolis Deutschland to a new shareholder”. “This agreement in principle, obtained following a constructive dialogue, is an important step because it aims to ensure total continuity of operations, thus not causing any change for the travelers and employees of Keolis in Germany” and “A transfer of capital and operations to a new shareholder by the end of 2021, leading to the group’s withdrawal from railway activity in Germany”.





Several difficulties

During the presentation of the group’s results last March, Bernard Tabary, international executive director of Keolis, had already indicated that he was “In a sustained dialogue” with the German transport organizing authorities “For the evolution of these contracts and the closing of these contracts”. He highlighted the difficulties encountered, including “Major works on the infrastructure in Germany and on the entire German rail network which have upset the operation of trains and in particular ours, the very great difficulty in recruiting drivers and which has increased labor costs enormously” work in Germany, and the Covid upheavals [qui] somehow questioned the initial circumstances of the contracts that had been drawn up in the previous decade ”.

Over a year ago, former group chairman Patrick Jeantet, who has since left the group, said Germany was “The biggest source of losses at Keolis for years”.

