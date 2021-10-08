Kristen Stewart in a strapless dress, she lights up the red carpet in memory of Lady Di!

In France, the film’s release date is still unknown. But the English public had the chance to discover the performance of Kristen Stewart, as Lady Diana, on Thursday October 7, 2021 on the occasion of the 65th London Film Festival. For this eagerly awaited preview, the heroine of Pablo Larrain’s film had chosen a sublime shimmering gray strapless dress and a transparent strand. By his side: his stage partners, including Freddie Spry, who plays Prince Harry, Jack Nielen, Prince William, Jack Farthing, Prince Charles, Amy Manson, alias Anne Boley and Elizabeth Berrington, Princess Anne, but also the screenwriter Steven Knight.

One could have feared the reaction of the spectators by choosing an American actress, for the role of one of the most emblematic figures of the British crown. Yet when the first images of Spencer aired in September, many shouted for the Oscar. “I think she was a generous person, that’s how I feel about her, Kristen Stewart explained to the cameras of the Dailymail. It is with a lot of love and admiration for her that we started this project. If we didn’t like it, we would never have worked on this film! The only way to do it right was to make it so that you could feel its light. Even when she’s at its lowest, or interacting with the world in strange ways. Without it it wouldn’t have been true to what it was. “





She decided she wanted to be the woman she was before she met Charles again.

Spencer retraces the story of Lady Di when her marriage to Prince Charles began to falter in December 1991. A holiday season unlike any other, unfortunately. “We decided to focus on her identity, on that moment when this woman somehow decided that she didn’t want to be queen., adds Pablo Larrain, the director of the film. It was this mental journey that she went through when she decided she wanted to be the woman she was before she met Charles.. “It will be necessary to be patient, alas, before discovering the biopic on the big screen. In France, in any case …