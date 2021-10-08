Laurent Maistret (Koh-Lanta) denies the rumors of a financial pact with Claude Dartois and Phil (PHOTO)

In high season of Koh-Lanta, The Legend, Laurent Maistret pushed a rant against the rumors of a supposed financial pact between several adventurers of this All-Stars season.
In each season of Koh Lanta his controversy. The season of The legend is no exception as some adventurers point to the icons of TF1’s survival game, “like at home“during the filming of this edition. According to Cindy Poumeyrol, the very experienced and united Claude Dartois, Teheiura or Laurent Maistret would even have confiscated the game. Contacted by Télé-Loisirs, the latter had swept away any rumor of alliance. Another point of tension, the impact of social networks on this All-Stars season. Some candidates would not have dared to vote against the sizes of Koh Lanta, for fear of reprisals on social networks.
Financial pacts signed before the shooting?
Latest controversy to date, that of a financial pact before the start of filming. Guest of Do not touch My TV Wednesday evening, Mohamed, ex-adventurer of the game (made famous during the cult episode of “the goat”) thus spoke. If he had, a few weeks ago, defended the editing of the program, he was also disappointed not to have been selected to join the cast of The legend. But faced with Cyril Hanouna, the adventurer went there with his little revelation. Thus, according to Mohamed, a financial pact would have taken place in 2005 between several candidates: “We’re not hiding it, we did it with Clémence, with Coumba. We knew that we were going to reach several in the final and we didn’t want one to take the win, suddenly we shared it, five of us. We shared 110,000 euros. I’m not sure the production knew about it so they’re finding out tonight. I have nothing to hide. “In the end, it was Clémence Castel who won that year.
“False rumors”
This Thursday afternoon, Laurent Maistret for his part responded to a new rumor, that of a “so-called financial pact with Claude and Phil.“On Twitter, the candidate spoke out and denounced”all these false rumors launched by former adventurers frustrated not to be in this edition.“Alexia Laroche-Joubert also spoke.”I find it a shame and sad if it’s true“confided the boss of Adventure Line Productions (ALP).