Laurent Voulzy: the difficult confidences of his son Julien on the death of his mother, in his arms

In November 2015, Betty, Laurent Voulzy’s first wife, died of cancer. While he pays tribute to him in his last album, Julien Voulzy confided in his disappearance in the columns of Gala.

At the end of September, Julien Voulzy released his new album entitled Alpha, directed by Matthieu Chedid. While he pays tribute to his mother, Betty, who died at the end of November 2015 at the age of 71 from cancer, it is in the columns of Gala that he agreed to discuss their relationship. “I had been living with my mother for some time. Not only did she have an incredible zest for life, but she was an outstanding cook. When I arrived with friends at three in the morning, she made us dinner. Incredible stuff! Stuffed crabs, couscous … While yelling at us, telling us that she didn’t want to hear a noise“, did he declare.

Suffering from heart failure, Laurent Voulzy’s first wife died in Julien’s arms, at his home. The artist recalled: “I took her in my arms, and she stopped breathing (…) After giving birth to me, my mother died in my arms. Since then, I still live with her. I haven’t touched anything, and I feel strangely good in this kind of museum.“Despite the shock, Julien Voulzy immediately called his brother, Nicolas, and his father, to inform them of Betty’s disappearance. the singer had made a return trip between France and London to see the mother of his eldest sons one last time and support them in this ordeal.

Julien Voulzy’s confidences on his childhood

Successful singer, Laurent Voulzy has toured. While he was not very present on a daily basis, Julien confided in the columns of Gala about his mother: “She was the one who raised me above all. She was the boss at home, my father worked a lot. He kissed me at night while I was in bed, and the next day he was already gone.“Friday December 4, 2015, the singer had nevertheless paid homage to his first wife by going to the Church of Sainte-Jeanne d’Arc in Meudon-sur-Seine where a religious ceremony had been prepared.

