League of Nations: M6 will broadcast the Spain / France final and the Italy / Belgium small final on Sunday

A Sunday of football for M6. On October 10, the channel will broadcast in prime time the final of the League of Nations between France and Italy. Played in Milan, the meeting will be commented by the pair Robert Pirès-Xavier Domergue, with Carine Galli at the edge of the field. The six will take the air at 8:35 p.m.

This beautiful poster will follow the crazy match between the Blues and the Red Devils played last night. Broadcast on TF1 and won in extremis by the selection of Didier Deschamps (2-3), Belgium / France brought together 6.70 million viewers, for an audience share of 31.4% for individuals aged four and over , and a 28.1% market share for women responsible for purchasing under the age of fifty (FRDA-50). TF1 was thus broad leader of the evening.

Italy / Belgium Sunday from 2:50 p.m.

As it announces in a press release published today, M6 has decided to strengthen its Sunday football offer even more since it will also offer on its antenna from 2:50 p.m. the small final of the League of Nations between Belgium to Italy, to Turin. The meeting will this time be commented by Denis Balbir and Jean-Marc Ferreri.

Created in 2018 and organized by UEFA, the League of Nations sees the opposition of European national selections. This biennial competition aims to replace friendly matches with weaker television audiences. In 2019, Portugal were the first nation to win the title.