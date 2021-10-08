League of Nations: what the Blues will touch if they win against Spain

And 3! After those against Portugal (Euro 2016) and Croatia (2018 World Cup), the French team will play Sunday at 8:45 p.m. against Spain (League of Nations), its third final under the Deschamps era. A success would allow the Blues to pocket a nice jackpot.

The hypothetical victory against the Spaniards would in itself bring in 6 million euros to the Blues (against 4.5 million euros in case of defeat). But that’s not all, on the contrary, since to this sum are added other premiums planned for a long time.





A strong nation in the Old World, France, appearing in League A which brings together the best European selections, will also receive 2.25 million euros, a bonus rewarding its entire career in the group stage.

And as they managed to extract themselves in first place in their pool (ahead of Portugal, Croatia and Sweden), the French will be rewarded with a third and final bonus, also set at 2.25 million. euros.

Clearly, the Blues will receive 10.5 million euros if there is success on Sunday against the young and promising team of La Roja. A defeat and this sum would increase to 9 million euros.