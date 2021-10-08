Lewis Hamilton confirms dominance in Turkish GP Free Practice 2

The new engine, his fourth this season, installed Friday on Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes, is clearly not lacking in breath. While the Briton will face a penalty of ten grid places on Sunday, he is currently the fastest on the Turkish route. Already dominant in FP1, the Championship leader also went fastest in FP2 with a time of 1’23 “804, and he widened a significant gap on his rival for the title, Max Verstappen, relegated to more than six tenths with his Red Bull in the homage to Honda livery.
At the end of a session that went rather smoothly, except for the heads to tail of Nicholas Latifi (Williams), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) and Nikita Mazepin (Haas) and a breakdown for Esteban Ocon (Alpine ) on the grid during the starting attempts, the first ten drivers are held in one second, up to Antonio Giovinazzi’s Alfa Romeo (+0 “99). Hamilton’s closest is Charles Leclerc, at 16 hundredths with his Ferrari, ahead of Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes, +0 “41), Sergio Perez (Red Bull, +0” 56), Verstappen (+0 “63), Lando Norris (McLaren, +0” 72), Fernando Alonso ( Alpine, +0 “85), Ocon (+0” 86) and Gasly (+0 “95).
Saturday, the day promises to be rainy, which could disrupt free practice 3 (11 hours) and qualifying (2 pm). The hierarchy seen on this first day could therefore be called into question.