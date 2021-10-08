Lewis Hamilton confirms dominance in Turkish GP Free Practice 2

The new engine, his fourth this season, installed Friday on Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes, is clearly not lacking in breath. While the Briton will face a penalty of ten grid places on Sunday, he is currently the fastest on the Turkish route. Already dominant in FP1, the Championship leader also went fastest in FP2 with a time of 1’23 “804, and he widened a significant gap on his rival for the title, Max Verstappen, relegated to more than six tenths with his Red Bull in the homage to Honda livery.



