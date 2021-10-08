Lewis Hamilton fastest time in Turkish GP first free practice ahead of Max Verstappen

The Englishman from Mercedes clocked a time of 1’24”178 under the sun and on asphalt redone since last year where the track showed very uncertain grip. With his white Red Bull (to celebrate the collaboration with Honda), Max Verstappen took second place but almost half a second behind his rival in the Championship (+ 0”425).
Small surprise behind since Charles Leclerc places his Ferrari in third position. Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz follow in that order. All these riders used only soft tires during this session.
Ocon 6th, Gasly 8th
On the French side, Esteban Ocon, who also tested his hard tires, posted a promising sixth time. His teammate at Alpine, Fernando Alonso, is ninth, ahead of Sergio Perez (10th). Finally, Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) occupies eighth place at the end of this uneventful session. Two weeks after his disillusionment in Russia, Lando Norris (McLaren) got off to a good start with seventh place, well ahead of his teammate Daniel Ricciardo (12th).
Note the good eleventh place of George Russell (Williams) who intends to continue his good series after scoring points in four of the last five races.