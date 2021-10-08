Liga – Real Madrid – Eduardo Camavinga: “At Real Madrid, everything is great!”

What has changed for you in Madrid?

Eduardo Camavinga: At Real, everything is great! This is another dimension … The facilities are large, there are large bedrooms to sleep in! (…) The game is more technical, we play toros every day (ball conservation game, editor’s note). I really like this championship, there is less physical impact, even if we still take a lot of shots. (With his teammates) I was surprised, they are humble players. They put me directly at ease. They even started playing jokes on me. Even though I don’t speak too much Spanish, it was fun. Luka (Modric) and Karim (Benzema), they call me with another first name. It’s a secret, I’m not going to say it, but it means that I’m already well integrated. Karim put me at ease. In addition we can speak in French. I am next to him at the table. He explained to me how it was, as soon as I need something, I ask him. And at the table we laugh. When we laugh, it’s because it’s going well.

You are back in Brittany, you plan to keep links with the region where you grew up?

EC: My family will be living with me in Madrid. My little brothers and sisters are at school there. They are all going to live with me in Madrid. It’s only my father who goes back and forth because he likes Rennes (…) But as soon as I have days off, I’ll try to go back (…) Play in Brest, it will be special, even if it will not be my stadium. Of course I can miss the Breton supporters, but there are a lot of supporters everywhere and the Bretons I know they will not let me go





You are a scorer with the Espoirs and with Real, but on August 15, you were already in Brest with Rennes, in full doubt and not even starting. Does that seem far to you?

EC: I don’t know how long it’s been, so much has happened! (…) With the Hopes, my role has not changed, I am still the same. It is not because I signed for Real that they are going to look at me with big eyes. There is nothing more. I can continue to bring my experience, and then my joy of living (…) But it is sure that the objective is to return with the A. It is sure and certain.

