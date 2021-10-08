Ligue 1 players Marquinhos (PSG), Gerson (OM) and Paqueta (OL) struggling with Brazil

In the absence of Neymar, suspended, the Seleção de Tite won with difficulty against Venezuela (3-1), in Caracas, recording their ninth straight victory in the context of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.
Despite this record, the teammates of Thiago Silva, captain in the absence of Casemiro, did not shine. Of the three representatives of the L1, Marquinhos was the least discreet. Faulty on the opening goal of Venezuela, because of a slip, he made up for it by equalizing with a pricked head (70th) after a corner from Raphinha. This is his 4th goal in 61 caps. “It was a complicated match, we started very badly, far from what we know how to do, he explained after the match. But we managed to seek victory and this is the result that we will remember. “
Gerson’s “Lack of Dynamism”
In the middle of the field, the Marseillais Gerson, associated with Fabinho, played 90 minutes but did not score many points for his third cap. “He was not good, made mistakes in passing and several faults”, sliced the newspaper Spear which gave it a 5.5 / 10. GloboEsporte was more severe, giving him a 4.5 / 10 regretting his “Lack of dynamism”.
As for the Lyonnais, Lucas Paqueta, his performance was lower than his last outings with the Seleção jersey. Apart from a nice pass for Everton Ribeiro, “He especially gave horizontal passes”, criticized the newspaper Spear who gave him 5.5 / 10 when GloboEsporte was more demanding (4,5 / 10) “With a player who must do better”. The OL player was replaced in the 63rd minute by Vinicius Junior.
During this meeting, it was finally the newcomers who stood out. Anthony, Ajax striker, last-minute scorer and Raphinha, the former Rennes player today at Leeds, were the rays of the sun on a somewhat sad evening. “With the entries of several players, we achieved a high level second half”, positively Tite, who will try to assemble a more creative team, Sunday, against Colombia, in Barranquilla.