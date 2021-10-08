Ligue 1 players Marquinhos (PSG), Gerson (OM) and Paqueta (OL) struggling with Brazil

Despite this record, the teammates of Thiago Silva, captain in the absence of Casemiro, did not shine. Of the three representatives of the L1, Marquinhos was the least discreet. Faulty on the opening goal of Venezuela, because of a slip, he made up for it by equalizing with a pricked head (70th) after a corner from Raphinha. This is his 4th goal in 61 caps. “It was a complicated match, we started very badly, far from what we know how to do, he explained after the match. But we managed to seek victory and this is the result that we will remember. “