“Like Marseille, you have never left anyone indifferent”, greets the president of the Paca region, Renaud Muselier

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to journalists Maria Ressa and Dimitri Mouratov, awarded for their defense of freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia.

Mass for the funeral of Bernard Tapie, chaired by the Archbishop of Marseille, started in the Cathedral of Sainte-Marie-Majeure (the Major). “Like Marseille, you never left anyone indifferent”, greeted the president of the Paca region, Renaud Muselier. Follow our live.

• Hundreds of young people from African “civil society” are invited to Montpellier by President Emmanuel Macron, for an unprecedented Africa-France summit aimed at “refound” the relationship, but qualified as “trompe-l’oeil rupture” by some African intellectuals.

• More than a hundred incidents of sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape were reported during the 2020-2021 academic year by students at the prestigious engineering school CentraleSupélec and its Paris-Saclay campus. Franceinfo summarizes what we know about this case.

: At the start of the ceremony in the cathedral, Bernard Tapie’s grandson played a piece on the trumpet in tribute to his grandfather.

: “Bernard Tapie is a child of Marseille. An adopted child. (…) he carried this love for Marseille high to the point of choosing to make his last trip there”, declared the mayor of the city Benoît Payan during his homage paid during the mass. “I was 15 when one evening in May 1993, Bernard Tapie brought Marseille to the roof of his country, to the roof of Europe”, he greeted.

: Franceinfo sports journalist Adrien Hémard is on site in Marseille to follow the ceremony. He could not enter the cathedral but stands on the square with other Marseillais who listen to the ceremony thanks to the installed loudspeakers.

: After Renaud Muselier, it is Jean-Louis Borloo who spoke. “The gladiator is finally resting. Bernard you went home. The emotion is so strong in France. I’m sure you can feel it “, he assures.





: Bernard Tapie’s funeral mass has started. Renaud Muselier, the president of the Paca region spoke first. “You always gave us the feeling that anything was possible. (…) Like Marseille, you never left anyone indifferent”, he says.

: Funeral of Bernard Tapie. The old port in Marseille.

: Bernard Tapie’s funeral mass in the Sainte-Marie-Majeure cathedral in Marseille will begin in a few minutes. @AnnaN sends us a photo of the funeral procession. Follow our live.

: Bernard Tapie’s funeral in Marseille begins at 11 a.m. but the Marseillais have already gathered to pay tribute to the former president of OM. Some have made an appointment in the Old Port to accompany the funeral convoy to the Sainte-Marie-Majeure cathedral.

The Blues overthrew the Red Devils (3-2) on Thursday evening after a crazy match and join Spain in the final of the League of Nations.