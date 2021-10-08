LoL: a long video for the 2022 preseason, two dragons unveiled

LoL continues his (huge) little man of the way. Just a few hours ago, Riot Games unveiled a great video dedicated to the 2022 preseason and the state of the game. By the way, some treats were also presented.

The almighty League of Legends is setting the stage for next year and that’s to be expected. With its growing success, which now extends beyond video games with even a Netflix series in the boxes, MOBA is now at the center of a long video led by Jessica “Safelocked” Nam of Riot Games.

balances and novelties

A first focus is thus brought to us on the state of the game: the developers thus declare many balances for new champions, sometimes considered too powerful by the firm itself, while the latter also works forr optimize certain classes indented since the object update.

The floor is then given to Jeremy “Birghtmoon” Lee, who has focused on the entire 2022 preseason. New items and runes will appear as well., while others will be subject to change. An important part was also granted to the two new dragons :





Dragon Hexteck: when a team manages to defeat it, it gains in skill acceleration and attack speed

when a team manages to defeat it, it gains in skill acceleration and attack speed Techno-chemical dragon: if a team kills it, it will inflict higher damage when the HP is low, potentially turning the tide of some clashes

Players will also be able to count on new game mode challenges : in short, the experience will indeed change for the months to come. For more details, here is the timecode of the different topics, to find in the video above.

0:00 – Intro

0:12 – Balancing New Champions

2:11 – Diversity of champions and classes

2:51 – Preseason 2022

3:18 – Preseason: items and runes

5:34 – Preseason: bonuses

6:20 – Preseason: new dragons

7:50 – Challenges

9:13 – Game modes

10:19 – Ultimate Grimoire

