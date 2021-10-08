Luc Besson accused of rape: director’s definitive victory against Sand Van Roy

He’s been in the spotlight for three and a half years because of a dark history. Accused of rape by the former Belgian-Dutch actress Sand Van Roy, Luc Besson finally comes out of the water. After multiple legal back and forths, the prosecution has made its final conclusions and will ask, according to newspaper information Point, the pronunciation of a dismissal, on the part of the examining magistrate, in favor of the famous director. They had collaborated together, in 2017, when the actress played Jessica Rabbit in the film Valérian and the City of a Thousand Planets with Cara Delevingne, Rihanna and Dane DeHaan.

“The indictment of the Paris prosecutor’s office is a new recognition of the innocence of Luc Besson, consistent with the position already expressed by the investigators, by the prosecution itself and by the examining magistrate who refused to put Mr. Besson in examination“, rejoices the defense lawyer, master Thierry Marembert. Sand Van Roy had lodged a complaint against the creator of the film The fifth Element. Two months later, she publicly denounced other rapes and sexual assaults that allegedly lasted for two years, as part of a “relationship of professional influence”.





The lack of consent of the civil party has not been established

After a long investigation, embellished with a confrontation between Sand Van Roy and Luc Besson, the prosecution had for the first time dismissed the case, on February 25, 2019, since the investigation had established “manifestly that the criminal acts of rape were not committed, that the absence of the consent of the civil party has not been established and that the existence of coercion, threat or violence is moreover not characterizedSeized twice by the accuser, the court of appeal was also not favorable. After hearing the ex of Maïwenn on January 25, 2021, the examining magistrate had decided not to put him under examination and the president of the investigating chamber of the court of appeal had rejected the multiple requests of Sand Van Roy last July.