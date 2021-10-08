Lynk & Co arrives in France

If you haven’t already noticed, know that Asian manufacturers who are not Japanese are starting to be particularly offensive in Europe. MG, SAIC, Aiways or even Vinfast have recently made the news for new product launches, while Great Wall is squarely discussing a takeover of the Nissan plant in Barcelona to produce on European soil.

Today, a new actor is entering the scene in France. Lynk & Co, a young manufacturer, a subsidiary of Geely and cousin of Volvo, announces its arrival in France. The one compared to the Volkswagen group’s Skoda (Volvo would be the equivalent of Audi) aims for a gradual establishment in Europe: after Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Italy, the brand will arrive in 2022 in France with a first store in Paris.

Lynk & Co is launching into a very specific subscription format where it will be possible to sublet your vehicle to reduce costs: “the Lynk & Co model goes beyond leasing and long-term rental. Concretely, by becoming a member for € 500 per month all inclusive, the “01”, available as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), is at your entire disposal, without obligation, and can be canceled at any time.





Are you on the move and your car is sleeping in the garage, want to share the Lynk & Co experience with one of your loved ones? The Lynk & Co mobile application allows you to make your car available to family, friends or other members when you don’t need it. Provision for a fee, at the rate you set, allows you to recover part of the monthly subscription. The formula no longer suits you? You terminate it at any time, since there is no obligation to commit for a defined period. Finally, for occasional users, they can join the Lynk & Co community and borrow a vehicle from other members, paying only for the time of use.“.

This does not rule out the full purchase which will be available on the first launch car: the plug-in hybrid SUV 01. Its price will be € 41,500 in France.