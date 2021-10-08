Macron in the African “pot”

At the Africa summit held in Montpellier, the head of state advocated “recognition” rather than “forgiveness”.

African youth and civil society are seething. In the aisles of the Arena in Montpellier, the 3000 or so participants of the “new Africa France summit”, the first of its kind, discuss, debate, contradict each other and sometimes let their anger explode. There it is a question of entrepreneurship, there of culture, there of sport, elsewhere of governance and democracy. The participants for the most part embody the youth of “afroptimism”, the one who wants to succeed on her own. The future of the continent is the main concern and the French shadow is everywhere.

Emmanuel Macron blends in with this abundance and seems to appreciate it by accepting all questions, even “taboo” ones. The meeting is the fruit of the preparatory work of the Cameroonian intellectual Achille Mbembé, uncompromising observer of the France-Africa relationship.

By organizing a summit without inviting foreign heads of state, the President of the Republic took an assumed risk. At the end of his term, he