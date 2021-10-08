Macron tackles Zemmour at the Africa-France summit

On the scene of the Sud Arena on Friday, Emmanuel Macron is in the midst of a “great debate” with a dozen young Africans. Responsibility of France in colonialism, paternalism, racism … All “taboos” are lifted. And suddenly, the Head of State launches into a tirade on democracy: “When we can put gender equality into perspective, including in the French debate, we must fight. Democracy is a fight. The forces of regression are still there. There are always people who explain that hatred for others is stronger ”. Impossible not to see there an arrow addressed – without naming it – to Eric Zemmour.

Earlier in the afternoon, the polemicist had cracked a blunt tweet. “Emmanuel Macron wants to dissolve France in Africa. May Ouagadougou remain Ouagadougou and may Montpellier remain Montpellier! », Wrote the identity essayist, who seems every day a little closer to a candidacy for the presidential. The latest polls published this week credit it with between 13% and 17% of voting intentions.

Emmanuel Macron wants to dissolve France in Africa.

May Ouagadougou remain Ouagadougou and may Montpellier remain Montpellier! https://t.co/MBprsDLLiv

– Eric Zemmour (@ZemmourEric) October 8, 2021

The cause of his fury? the Africa-France summit, hosted in Montpellier (Hérault) jointly by the city’s socialist mayor, Michaël Delafosse, and Emmanuel Macron. No African head of state participated in this event, the French president having favored exchanges with civil society and African youth to “renew” relations between France and Africa. In particular, he announced the creation of an “Innovation Fund for Democracy in Africa”, endowed with 30 million euros over three years, and the restitution of cultural works in Benin and Côte d’Ivoire.

Above all, the visions of the Head of State and the journalist from Le Figaro, follower of the theory of “great replacement”, have nothing in common. Still on the scene of the Sud Arena, the president called on France to assume its “complicated” history, “its wounds”, with the African continent.

“Today, there are many people who manipulate our history”

“We did not choose our history and our geography, including the most tragic pages”, developed Emmanuel Macron. Before recalling that “seven million French men and women have a life intimately linked to Africa”. And to continue: “We cannot have a France which builds its own national novel if it does not assume its own Africanness. “