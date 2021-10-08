Madonna reveals the biggest regret of her career: “I wanted to kill myself”

Imagine. With Madonna in the casting, what is Matrix could well have given? The American artist, during an interview in the late show by Jimmy Kimmel, listed the different roles in the cinema that she had declined. She quotes the movie Showgirls, in 1995, but also the trilogy Batman by Christopher Nolan.

“I regret having declined Catwoman (in Batman returns, Editor’s note). I also said no to a role in The Matrix. Can you believe this? I wanted to kill myself“, dropped Madonna on the set of late show. “You are Madonna. You do not regret anything “, Jimmy Kimmel rightly remarks. “It’s like, one of the best movies ever made. A tiny part of me regrets that time of my life“, admits the huge star.





Madonna maintains close ties to cinema. She recently released the documentary from her last tour, Madame X (Paramount +). Tired that only men offer her biopic projects, Madonna is now working on a “visual autobiography“.”Lots of people tried to write movies about me, but they’re just men“, she laments, evoking” misogynistic “scripts with a great lack of authenticity.”There is no one on this planet who can write or direct a movie about me better than me. It’s just the truth“, she sums up.

Madonna started her acting career even before releasing her first single, with an underground New York movie. In 1985, she pierced with Desperately looking for Susan and will have several other successes, like Dick tracy, An extraordinary team or even Evita, for which she received a Golden Globe in 1997.