MaMa Festival: THE musical event in Pigalle returns for its 11th edition!

After a year of hiatus, what joy to find the MaMa Festival for its 11th edition. Dozens of concerts, conferences… From October 13 to 15, discover the artists of tomorrow at the urban festival that moves Pigalle. 8 rooms, 3 nights, 1 district …

Concerts that invite sharing

MaMa is the festival that brings together all of Pigalle for an explosion of musical discoveries. A refined selection of 80 French and international artists will meet you in the key places of the district: the Cigale, the Boule Noire, the Trois Baudets, the Machine du Moulin Rouge, the Backstage By The Mill or the Théâtre de Dix Heures … Like a loving mother, MaMa takes under her wing all curious and passionate about music. Beat lovers will not only be able to discover new artists, but also to dialogue with professionals in the industry during conferences and workshops… A festival of endless learning!





Fill up on discoveries …

While waiting for the event, there are podcasts for free listening on the MaMa site. In addition, we indulge in its official playlist on all our favorite streaming platforms… Enough to prepare for the festival, dreaming of these beautiful days of October 13, 14 and 15. MaMa is waiting for only one thing: “to find you, finally.”

Find the program here!

Cover photo: Yseult, © Noémie Coissac via MaMa Festival