Man falls from 9th floor of building and miraculously survives

A man, who fell from the top of a nine-story building in Jersey City, New Jersey, and landed in a BMW, miraculously survived, authorities and a witness said.

The 31-year-old crashed into the roof of the black Beemer 330i parked below 26 Journal Square at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, then stood up, his right arm dangling to the side. “He asked, ‘What happened?’, And I said, ‘You fell,'” 21-year-old witness Christina Smith told the New York Post.

“I heard a big boom and I did not think it was a person at the beginning”, explained the young woman. “The rear window of the car shattered, it exploded. Then the guy jumped up and started screaming. His arm was all twisted. “

“I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ I was in shock. It was like in a movie, ”said Christina Smith, who works in sales and went to the nearby McDonald’s. “I thought thank goodness that he was wearing a fluffy jacket probably helped him,” she added, thinking the jacket might have protected him from deeper injuries.

The young woman quickly called 911 and then took impressive photos and videos of the aftermath of the crash, including footage of the man screaming in pain from his upper body injuries. We can also see, in the images, a face mask strap which still hangs from his ear, despite a fall of about 30 meters.

“He wanted to die. It was his plan ”

The man, who jumped from an open window on the ninth floor, was taken to hospital by ambulance and was in critical condition on Thursday, Jersey City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

He was not working inside the building and the reason for his presence was unclear, according to employees and witnesses. He refused to give his name to the police and was not cooperative as of Thursday afternoon, according to a source close to the case.





“He fell into the car through the sunroof, then got out of the car and fell to the ground. He was trying to get up but people were trying to get him to stay on the ground – “You don’t know how hurt you are,” they would tell him, “said Mark Bordeaux, 50, who works in construction and has noted the damage on site.

“So he stayed there until the police and ambulances arrived. He kept saying: “Leave me alone, I want to die”. You saw that one of his arms was clearly broken, but he was conscious, he was moving, ”he said. “He wanted to die. It was his plan. But God had something else in mind. ”

Police were investigating Thursday but said the incident did not involve suspicious circumstances, according to Wallace-Scalcione.

People who have fallen from much lower heights have died or killed others in recent months, including a man who jumped out of a parking lot in San Diego, Calif., In September and landed on a woman below , killing them both.

In November 2019, a 7-year-old boy from the Bronx survived a grueling nine-story fall from his family’s apartment, but later died from his injuries.

Jersey City Police briefly closed roads near the tower on Wednesday, including the Journal Square PATH station and Hudson County Community College.