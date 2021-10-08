Marc Lavoine separated from Line Papin, this call from the foot of his ex Sarah Poniatowski

The love life of Marc Lavoine took a huge turn in 2016. That year, the former coach of “The Voice” met the writer Line Papin in the studios of France Inter when she came to present her work entitled ” Awakening “in the Carte Blanche by Marc Lavoine. Against all expectations, the work of Line Papin touched Marc Lavoine in the heart. “I encountered my own symptoms, a loneliness, a form of maladjustment to the world, and the violence of a love that one cannot show. This book woke me up”, confides the interpreter of “She has piercing eyes”.

Four years after their meeting, the couple got married at the town hall of the 5th arrondissement of Paris, in front of Anne Hidalgo. And while they seemed to spin the perfect love, Marc Lavoine and Line Papin would no longer be on the same wavelength, a year after their union. According to “Closer”, the 25-year-old writer has filed for divorce. The reason: Line Papin’s maternity wishes. For Marc Lavoine, 59, having a fifth child is not in his plans.

"Life is long"





A week after having learned of the divorce of her ex-husband in the press, Sarah Poniatowski was the guest of the program “En aparté” this Thursday, October 7, 2021. The one who was married to Marc Lavoine for 24 years was entrusted to her three children (born from her union with Marc Lavoine) but also on her romantic relationships. The opportunity for Sarah Poniatowski to discuss her divorce from the singer again. A subject she had already touched on in a previous interview.

“My great-grandmother, my grandmother and my mother divorced. My 24 years of marriage and three children, it is anything but a failure”, she had already declared. Words she reiterated on the set of “En aparté” this Thursday. “You have to, otherwise you stay under your duvet and you don’t get out of bed. No, but I have a very positive and very optimistic nature. So there you have it, life is long at first, well, we hope so, and then here it is not a failure. I have three wonderful children. Everything is going well! “, she assured.

