Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov “are heroic figures of journalism”, according to RSF

“It is a feeling of joy because it is a wonderful signal that the Nobel Peace Committee in Oslo has just sent by honoring two extraordinary journalists”, reacted Christophe Deloire, secretary general of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Friday October 8 on franceinfo after the award of the Nobel Peace Prize to the two journalists, the Filipino Maria Ressa and the Russian Dimitri Mouratov. They “are heroic figures of journalism in countries where it takes a lot of courage to do this job”, he greeted.

franceinfo: What is your reaction after the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to two journalists?

Christophe Deloire: It is first of all a feeling of joy because it is a tremendous signal that the Nobel Peace Committee in Oslo has just sent by honoring two extraordinary journalists. This is a very strong signal at a time when journalism is weakened, again facing many threats. It was very important to say the journalist’s contribution to civil harmony, to peace, to democracy and to everyone’s ability to contribute to the resolution of the major problems facing humanity.

The Kremlin salutes the “courage” and “talent” of Dimitri Muratov. Is that cynicism?

I am unable to probe the kidneys and hearts of the Kremlin and those who prepared the communiqué. That the Kremlin wrote this, while on a daily basis independent journalists such as those from Novaya Gazeta are bullied, this shows that the symbolic power of the Nobel Prize, it can recall a number of principles, including powers like that of the Kremlin. This is proof that this is a very strong signal. This award is a form of call to action. This will make it possible to work even better on these questions because this decade which has opened will be decisive for the journalist. This is a crucial moment, beyond journalism for democracies. This is the only signal for a counterattack.

Who is Maria Ressa?





It is a Filipina in her fifties who founded the Rappler investigation site, the largest investigation site in the Philippines. A very serious site that makes revelations, run by women and that is the object of enormous pressure, of procedures, of a real judicial persecution on the part of the justice of the Philippines and on the part of the Duterte regime. She is someone with whom we have worked a lot since she was part of the International Commission on Information and Democracy created by Reporters Without Borders. She recently chaired a task force on infodemics, epidemics of fake news, which we also created. He is someone with whom we work on a daily basis, whom we defend on a daily basis since we also have a campaign in his favor. Congratulations to Dimitri and Maria for this tribute paid to them and which, through them, is paid to all the courageous journalists who do their job seriously and ethically.

Who is Dimitri Muratov?

Dimitri Muratov conducts Novaya Gazeta. Anna Politkovskaya was one of the most famous journalists of Novaya Gazeta. She had been murdered in her stairwell fifteen years ago. It’s one of the martyred newsrooms, in a way. Throughout history, there have been five journalists murdered in this newsroom. It continues to do its job on corruption, on Chechnya, whose journalists are the object of incessant intimidation, sometimes of violence. It takes guts. These two characters, Maria Ressa and Dimitri Mouratov, are almost heroic figures of journalism in countries where it takes a lot of courage to do this job.