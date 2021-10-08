More

    Marvel: another Disney + series on a specific character from WandaVision

    Marvel: another Disney + series on a specific character from WandaVision

    WandaVision had the difficult task of opening the ball of the Disney + series and it is clear that everything went really very well: in its momentum, the firm announces that a spin-off will be born on a character particular.

    It was last January that Disney + began to publish WandaVision, its first series integrated into the famous Marvel Cinematic Universe: the least we can say is that the audience was there with a record of ‘then viewings. Today, another project is announced in the columns of Variety, which will focus on one of the key characters in the story of the Scarlet Witch.

    Agatha Harkness will have her own series

    Main antagonist of WandaVision, Agatha Harkness will therefore be entitled to her own mini-series on Disney + as indicated by the famous American media. The latter thus allows himself the first precious details: the site will be managed by Jack Schaefer, the WandaVision showrunner, who will offer here “A dark comedy”.


    For the moment, the set is still in its early stages of development and no release date is advanced : it will therefore be necessary to be patient before seeing the project really take shape. It must be said that a bunch of series are first planned as a priority, like Hawkeye this end of the year, then She-Hulk a little later.

    Does a spin-off centered on Agatha Harkness seem relevant to you, in your opinion?

