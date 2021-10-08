Marvel’s Avengers: gamers furious that Square Enix does an about-face

After the arrival of Marvel’s Avengers on the Game Pass, Square Enix can congratulate itself on having increased its pool of players … But historical players, them, are completely furious.

The promises of Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix

They had promised it. Square Enix had promised that its game would not become a pay-to-win. They were committed to keeping consumables only cosmetic elements. They first made that promise at E3 2019 where Crystal Dynamics showcased the game during the Square Enix conference (below at 1:30:54 a.m.).

So our promise to the community is that we won’t no random lootboxes or pay-to-win “scenarios”.

Then they confirmed that in-game purchasable content would only be cosmetic in August 2020 (i.e. one month before its release), on the game blog.

We are also committed to ensuring that real-money content purchasable in Marvel’s Avengers are cosmetic additions only (…).

The site VGC also reports other speeches that went in the same direction. Scot Amos, head of the studio, had promised that there would be no no “gameplay toll” (“paywall gameplay“, sic).

The players are disillusioned

But on social networks, and particularly on the reddit thread dedicated to the game, the players are furious. Indeed, since the addition of the game to the Game Pass, the promises have flown: it is now possible to purchase experience boosts for the game. It also follows multiple XP nerves in previous updates, where progress in the game had been greatly slowed down. Other consumables are available, among which resource boosts collected. Here too, they significantly accelerate the progression.

The anger of the players intensifies when we know the reasons given for these XP nerves. Last March, the game blog went this:





The current experience curve is not a curve at all. In the majority of RPGs, the amount of XP needed to level up increases as you level up, forming a curve, but our system is a straight line. This led to rhythm problems, such as skill points earned too quickly, which can be confusing and overwhelming for new players. We want every decision to invest in a skill or hero to be more meaningful. Based on these issues, we will increase the amount of XP needed to level up from around level 25.

This problem of curve and rate of progression is likely to be even more true today, with the difference that this time the players will pay to progress faster. There is therefore a risk of seeing again a two-speed progression between players paying no more than the price of the game, and others …

Player comments on Reddit navigate between anger, frustration and sarcasm …

According to this Reddit user, Crystal Dynamics saw the number of players on Game Pass and the low price they were spending to play … and thought they must have some money left!

He has simply decided to stop supporting and defending the game he has been playing for over a year, and which has visibly disappointed him with these new in-game purchases.

This player was well inspired by the animated series What if? in which Doctor Strange asks the Guardian “Are you ready to break your oath?” …

the reddit thread dedicated to Marvel’s Avengers is unfortunately filled with disappointed and / or angry gamers. To see now what will be the reaction of the editor, if there is one.