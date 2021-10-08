More

    Marvel’s Avengers: gamers furious that Square Enix does an about-face

    Technology


    Game news Marvel’s Avengers: gamers furious that Square Enix does an about-face

    After the arrival of Marvel’s Avengers on the Game Pass, Square Enix can congratulate itself on having increased its pool of players … But historical players, them, are completely furious.

    The promises of Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix

    They had promised it. Square Enix had promised that its game would not become a pay-to-win. They were committed to keeping consumables only cosmetic elements. They first made that promise at E3 2019 where Crystal Dynamics showcased the game during the Square Enix conference (below at 1:30:54 a.m.).

    So our promise to the community is that we won’t no random lootboxes or pay-to-win “scenarios”.

    Then they confirmed that in-game purchasable content would only be cosmetic in August 2020 (i.e. one month before its release), on the game blog.

    Marvel's Avengers: gamers furious that Square Enix does an about-face

    We are also committed to ensuring that real-money content purchasable in Marvel’s Avengers are cosmetic additions only (…).

    The site VGC also reports other speeches that went in the same direction. Scot Amos, head of the studio, had promised that there would be no no “gameplay toll” (“paywall gameplay“, sic).

    Marvel's Avengers: gamers furious that Square Enix does an about-face

    The players are disillusioned

    But on social networks, and particularly on the reddit thread dedicated to the game, the players are furious. Indeed, since the addition of the game to the Game Pass, the promises have flown: it is now possible to purchase experience boosts for the game. It also follows multiple XP nerves in previous updates, where progress in the game had been greatly slowed down. Other consumables are available, among which resource boosts collected. Here too, they significantly accelerate the progression.

    The anger of the players intensifies when we know the reasons given for these XP nerves. Last March, the game blog went this:


    The current experience curve is not a curve at all. In the majority of RPGs, the amount of XP needed to level up increases as you level up, forming a curve, but our system is a straight line. This led to rhythm problems, such as skill points earned too quickly, which can be confusing and overwhelming for new players. We want every decision to invest in a skill or hero to be more meaningful. Based on these issues, we will increase the amount of XP needed to level up from around level 25.

    This problem of curve and rate of progression is likely to be even more true today, with the difference that this time the players will pay to progress faster. There is therefore a risk of seeing again a two-speed progression between players paying no more than the price of the game, and others …

    Player comments on Reddit navigate between anger, frustration and sarcasm

    Marvel's Avengers: gamers furious that Square Enix does an about-face

    According to this Reddit user, Crystal Dynamics saw the number of players on Game Pass and the low price they were spending to play … and thought they must have some money left!

    Marvel's Avengers: gamers furious that Square Enix does an about-face

    He has simply decided to stop supporting and defending the game he has been playing for over a year, and which has visibly disappointed him with these new in-game purchases.

    Marvel's Avengers: gamers furious that Square Enix does an about-face

    This player was well inspired by the animated series What if? in which Doctor Strange asks the Guardian “Are you ready to break your oath?” …

    the reddit thread dedicated to Marvel’s Avengers is unfortunately filled with disappointed and / or angry gamers. To see now what will be the reaction of the editor, if there is one.

    About Marvel’s Avengers

    Profile of Damien-Scaletta, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through Damien-Scaletta, Writing jeuxvideo.com

    MPTwitter


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThéo Hernandez carries Lukaku and the Belgians, Griezmann flies to the rescue of Mbappé!
    Next articleAdèle confides in the release of “30”, her new album

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured