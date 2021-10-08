Marvel’s Avengers: the game, extremely popular on Xbox, is found alongside GTA 5 and Fortnite

This is a surprise that must do a lot of good for Square-Enix. Its title Marvel’s Avengers is making a place of choice among the most played games thanks to the Xbox Game Pass …

Released September 2021, it cannot be said that Marvel’s Avengers had the expected success despite Crystal Dynamics’ best efforts to fix the situation with plenty of free expansions. The latest, War for Wakanda, even adds Black Panther in a great scripted adventure while Spider-Man should weave his web soon (on PlayStation consoles, however).

On the Microsoft side, the firm released the checkbook to collect Marvel’s Avengers and integrate it into its famous Xbox Game Pass, which has been in effect since last week. As one Internet user noted on Twitter, the action game from the Canadian studio… is a hit. Truly.

Marvel’s Avengers alongside COD Warzone and GTA 5

In the United States, the flagship country of the Xbox brand, Marvel’s Avengers just made it to the top 10 most popular games on Xbox Game Pass, just behind Destiny 2, Rainbow Six Siege or FIFA 21. A remarkable rise, even more frightening when you go to the page of titles played from all the Xbox (Series like One): the Avengers are this time… in the Top 15.

In other words, Marvel’s Avengers is now one of the machine’s most popular apps across the Atlantic and is found quite simply alongside Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, GTA 5, Apex Legends, Red Dead Redemption II or even Minecraft. On the UK side, the game’s breakthrough is similar.

Marvel’s Avengers is in the Top 10 most popular games on Game Pass and has risen into the Top 15 Most Played Games on Xbox overall in the United States since being added to Game Pass last week Definitely looks like entering the service saw a huge boost in player counts pic.twitter.com/XnStvPy22m

– Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) October 5, 2021

What to put the title back on track?

Obviously, this will not change the inherent flaws in the adventure, concerning the very structure of the game of Square-Enix and its repetitiveness. However, it is clear that its “free” allows many players to reconsider a product that they had severely tackled a year ago. For the publisher, this is a great opportunity to focus on microtransactions, obviously present in the game, which then take on a whole new dimension and will ensure users’ income over time. not having had to pay the full price title.

It only remains to see what the studio is preparing for us. If the Spider, exclusive to the PS4 and the PS5, should give the PlayStation community a big boost, all eyes are on the next free extensions. According to leaks dating now a long time ago, the firm would have planned to integrate some important figures like Dr. Strange, the Scarlet Witch or Vision …