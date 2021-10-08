Mauricio Pochettino pinned by the Pandora Papers investigation

Begun last Sunday, the revelations around the “Pandora Papers” are causing a lot of talk and targeting many personalities whether in politics, sport or even finance. A new survey published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) which suggests that illegal financial arrangements are far from having disappeared, only a few years after the “Panama Papers” affair. As such, Pep Guardiola and Angel Di Maria have already been cited among the list of people affected by these confidential documents from law firms involved in the management of companies based in tax havens. But according to information from Parisian, this Friday, Mauricio Pochettino the current coach of Paris Saint-Germain would also be at the heart of this financial scandal.





Created in 2010, while he was in charge of the formation of Espanyol Barcelona, ​​the offshore company named “Poinsettia Properties Ltd” of Mauricio Pochettino would have allowed the current coach of the Parisians to “Manage a possible family succession and order the income of the Pochettino clan”. Based in the British Virgin Islands, one of the many tax havens targeted by the survey, this company was first declared in Spain and then in the United Kingdom, the place where the Argentinian coached between 2013 and 2019. And for those who are ask why this company was not founded in Argentina, his native country, one of his relatives then explained to the ICIJ in remarks relayed by the Nacion : “It’s easier from a legal point of view” because his heirs would not have had to pay taxes on the income generated by this company if anything had happened to the Parisian coach. If this company was finally dissolved in 2017, Pochettino also finds himself at the heart of the turmoil.