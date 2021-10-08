Media: P. Ménès – “I was let go”

Discarded in March by Canal + after a controversy linked to accusations of sexual assault, following the broadcast of the documentary “I am not a slut, I am a journalist”, Pierre Ménès officially left the encrypted channel in July. It is now preparing its media return, with the launch of the “Pierrot Football Club”, a digital media platform dedicated to the treatment of football news. On this occasion, the former columnist of the Canal Football Club returned to the lack of support from his colleagues and colleagues in recent months.

“Do I have the feeling of having been let go? Not by everyone, but I was let go, of course,” Ménès told the Estelle Midi show on RMC. The journalist did not hesitate to criticize the lack of support from the presenter of the CFC, Hervé Mathoux (see here).





However, Ménès admits having been touched by messages of support from strangers: “Even though I am a hideous sexual pervert, many people have obviously missed me. It is true that there has been little public support. . I didn’t ask anyone because it was inaudible, we were in the middle of a manhunt. But there are a lot of people who write to me on social networks to tell me that they miss me. ” They will be able to find it in its new program from October 12.

Read 20.061 times – by Romain Rigaux on 10/08/2021 at 3:53 p.m.



