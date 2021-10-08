Meet Ryan Gosling, the new face of Tag Heuer

EXCLUSIVE – He is one of the most famous actors of his generation. Courted by all brands in the world, the Canadian finally agreed to become the watchmaker’s ambassador. Maintenance.

Even distant, slightly distorted by the fragile connection of a Zoom call that he joined without turning on his camera, Ryan Gosling’s voice is recognizable among a thousand. A serious, calm tone, a clear and sober flow, a natural charisma that has made him one of the most prominent actors of his generation. We imagine him in a hurry, he is: ten minutes, that’s all he will give us. We would like to ask him a lot of questions, we can only address those validated by his team. The man, as we know, is in control (he himself chose the photographer who signed the photos).

Read alsoFrédéric Arnault (Tag Heuer): “We didn’t want to choose the influencer who has the most followers on Instagram”

Especially since the stakes are high: as surprising as it may seem, the Canadian had never agreed to become the face of a brand. The requests, it is certain, were not lacking. But none had, it seems, been able to convince him before Tag Heuer, who today reveals his advertising campaign featuring the actor, a brand new Carrera watch on his wrist, in a