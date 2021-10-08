Mercato – Bara: the ppite Gavi makes PSG crack – football

Author of notable debuts with Spain this week, FC Barcelona midfielder Gavi is in the sights of Paris Saint-Germain. The Spanish international has a € 50m release clause.

Gavi, the new bara wine

Gavi was huge, but it’s not normal. It is something exceptional. We are already talking about an unusual case, he is playing as in his garden. For his first with Spain, 17 years and 62 days, Gavi impressed his coach Luis Enrique on Wednesday against Italy (2-1), in the semi-final of the Nations League, and confirmed his standard talent.

Appeared seven times (3 starts) in the FC Barcelona jersey this season, the young midfielder is the revelation of this start of the year in Catalonia. It is also one of the few Barcelona attractions in a rather gloomy start to the season for Bara, current 9th in La Liga after eight days (with one game less). His first steps with La Roja were therefore closely followed. And not just by Barcelona and Spanish supporters.

PSG is on the spot

Indeed, his first selection, full of nerve, probably did not escape other European clubs, Paris Saint-Germain in particular. According to the Catalan media El Nacional, PSG are very interested in the Barcelona. The current leader of Ligue 1 appreciates the profile and talent of the young Spaniard, he is also aware that a good deal is possible for a nugget whose release clause is fixed (only) 50 million euros.





Paris is not alone at the time, Manchester United and Liverpool are also closely following the native of Los Palacios y Villafranca. The two English clubs will also have no harm in paying € 50m if they decide to take action. Which explains why FC Barcelona wants to extend Gavi’s contract beyond June 2023 and increase his release clause … 500 million euros!

Priorit to Bara

As mentioned earlier this week by the daily Sport, the extension of Gavi is now one of the priority issues for Barcelona. Barcelona management wishes to meet its agent, Ivn de la Pea, as soon as possible to negotiate a new lease. For the moment, the midfielder gives his priority to extra time. But, in the event of a rebound in this file, PSG and the two English clubs are on the lookout.

