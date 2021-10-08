Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Leonardo is already set for this big blow to FC Barcelona!

Football – Mercato – PSG
According to the Spanish press, PSG would pinch Gavi, a great hope of FC Barcelona who continues to surprise at the start of the season. However, Joan Laporta intends to act not to let Leonardo win this case.
While he celebrated his 17th birthday last August, Gavi is experiencing a meteoric rise! Propelled holder at FC Barcelona through Ronald Koeman in this start of the season, the attacking midfielder did not take long to stand out, to the point of being called by Luis Enrique to play the Final 4 of the League of Nations with theSpain. The coach of the Roja was not mistaken by aligning his nugget in front of theItaly Wednesday, meeting during which Gavi burst the screen. ” What he did, at only 17, was abnormal, told Luis Enrique at a press conference, in comments relayed by West France. We are already talking about a very unusual case and he is playing like in his own garden. It’s a pleasure to see a player with this quality and personality. He is the future of the national team like many other players. »On the market, the XXL progression of Gavi has also been noticed by several European leaders, since the daily El Nacional revealed this week that three clubs are already monitoring his situation: Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG. Leonardo could therefore again try to play a dirty trick on the FC Barcelona, just a few months after securing the services of Lionel Messi, but this file promises to be complex.
Gavi’s future seems to be shaping up at Barca
Linked to Barça until June 2023, Gavi remains an accessible track for the suitors at first sight, since the native of Andalusia has a release clause estimated at 50M €, but Joan Laporta intends to quickly armor his nugget. ” The will is to extend the young players that we have. We are working to extend all the young players. They are responding well and we are in an extension process. The coming week, I’m confident that I can give some good news “, Recognized this Friday the president of FC Barcelona To RAC1. Pedri and Ansu Fati could be the first to sign a new lease, but there is no doubt that Gavi will also be the subject of an offensive by the leaders. According to El Nacional, a new contract should quickly be offered to the Spanish neo-international, allowing the FC Barcelona to increase its release clause to € 500 million. Mundo Deportivo confirms the plans of the club culé, even if the Catalan daily evokes for its part a clause of 100M €. At any rate, Gavi would move away from a departure if he were to extend his contract, even if the Barça cannot renew his lease for more than three seasons since the player is still a minor. An element that should not disrupt the progress of the negotiations, since the protégé of Ronald Koeman imagines itself to impose itself under the blaugrana colors, which considerably complicates the plans of the PSG and other interested teams.