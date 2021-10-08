Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Leonardo is already set for this big blow to FC Barcelona!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 8, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. by BC updated on October 8, 2021 at 5:35 p.m.

According to the Spanish press, PSG would pinch Gavi, a great hope of FC Barcelona who continues to surprise at the start of the season. However, Joan Laporta intends to act not to let Leonardo win this case.

While he celebrated his 17th birthday last August, Gavi is experiencing a meteoric rise! Propelled holder at FC Barcelona through Ronald Koeman in this start of the season, the attacking midfielder did not take long to stand out, to the point of being called by Luis Enrique to play the Final 4 of the League of Nations with theSpain. The coach of the Roja was not mistaken by aligning his nugget in front of theItaly Wednesday, meeting during which Gavi burst the screen. ” What he did, at only 17, was abnormal , told Luis Enrique at a press conference, in comments relayed by West France . We are already talking about a very unusual case and he is playing like in his own garden. It’s a pleasure to see a player with this quality and personality. He is the future of the national team like many other players. »On the market, the XXL progression of Gavi has also been noticed by several European leaders, since the daily El Nacional revealed this week that three clubs are already monitoring his situation: Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG. Leonardo could therefore again try to play a dirty trick on the FC Barcelona, just a few months after securing the services of Lionel Messi, but this file promises to be complex.





Gavi’s future seems to be shaping up at Barca